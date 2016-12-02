LIVE UPDATES: 3A state football championship, Kamiakin vs. O’Dea

Halftime: Kamiakin 0, O’Dea 0.
---
O’Dea’s Hunter Franco is stopped at the line, and O’Dea will punt with 53 seconds to play in the first half.
---
O’Dea faces third-and-8 from its 35 with a minute remaining in the first half.
---
On third-and-15, Zach Borisch’s pass is incomplete, with Isaiah Brimmer the intended receiver. Garrett Paxton’s 36-yard field-goal attempt is blocked, and we’re still scoreless with 3:23 to play before halftime.
---
Jethro Questad is pushed into the O’Dea bench after being forced out of bounds. Kamiakin picks up an extra 15 yards on the play. Champ Grayson then catches a pass from Zach Borisch and takes it inside the O’Dea 15.
---
O’Dea punts after Emonte Scott overthrows his receiver on his first pass attempt of the game.
---
Connor Gregoire gets the first down for O’Dea with a gain of 2 yards. His 6-yard run set up third-and-1 at the O’Dea 38.
---
“Haven’t seen Kamiakin work much of the short passing game yet,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets. “Looks like they’re trying to take advantage of O’Dea’s one high safety.”
---
Another punt for Kamiakin.
---
Just like that, it’s third-and-3 for Kamiakin at its 41.
---
Kamiakin’s defense stops O’Dea on fourth-and-1.
---
O’Dea’s Emonte Scott ended the first quarter without attempting a pass, while the Irish rushed 14 times for 11 yards. The Braves had 2 yards on the ground and 11 in the air.
---
The second quarter is starting. Second-and-8 for O’Dea.
---
End of the first quarter: Kamiakin 0, O’Dea 0.
---
O’Dea fumbles the snap and recovers. But the Irish end up with a first-and-10 thanks to a personal foul on Kamiakin.
---
Jamyn Patu runs for 13 yards and a first down for O’Dea.
---
Nothing for Kamiakin on that drive. Three-and-out.
---
O’Dea is just shy of the first down and will punt. O’Dea has yet to get a first down.
---
Offensive stats for Kamiakin so far: Zach Borisch 2-4-1—11 (all to Benson Smith), 2-4 yds rush; Jethro Questad 1-2 yds rush.
---
Kamiakin goes three-and-out on its third drive of the game.
---
Kamiakin 0, O’Dea 0 with 5:59 to play in the first quarter.
---
“Connor Gregoire picks up 4 yards on 3rd and a mile, and O’Dea will punt it again,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets. Kamiakin will start at its 33.
---
False starts are plaguing O’Dea. The Irish have three of them tonight.
---
On second-and-9, Kamiakin’s Zach Borisch is intercepted by Wayne Johnson at the O’Dea 48.
---
It’s three-and-out for O’Dea.
---
Kamiakin’s Salvador Arias-Gonzalez sacks O’Dea quarterback Emonte Scott for a loss of 13 yards. Third down.
---
On the first play from scrimmage, Jethro Questad is hit as he throws a halfback pass, and O’Dea’s Dominique Gates intercepts it.
---
We have kickoff!
---
Calling an audible on the O’Dea quarterback situation. Sophomore Emonte Scott could be the guy.
---
Warren King had hip surgery just before Thanksgiving, so O’Dea will go with Ben Beale at quarterback. Beale started the year at quarterback before hurting his knee. He reinjured it in the semifinals against Meadowdale.
---
“Hayden Larson wields the hatchet for the Braves as they come out of the tunnel,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets.
---
O’Dea wins the toss and will defer. This game appears to be starting on time — a pre-Christmas miracle!
---
Ten minutes to kickoff, and the Kamiakin captains are out on the field — Wyatt Musser, Zach Borisch, Darreon Moore and Alex Bayuk.
---
In case you missed it, here is video from Kamiakin’s sendoff to state.
---
The “Run Kano” cheering section is starting to fill in.
---
Hearing that the soundtrack at the Tacoma Dome is Michael Jackson songs. Perhaps they’re anticipating a real “Thriller” between Kamiakin and O’Dea.
---
We have an hour before the scheduled kickoff of the Class 3A high school state football title game between the Kamiakin Braves and O’Dea Irish at the Tacoma Dome. Kamiakin (11-2) is looking for its first state championship, while O’Dea (13-0) is going for its fourth. Herald reporter Dustin Brennan is in Tacoma to cover the action.
In the meantime, you can take a look at our state football coverage from the past week. We kicked things off with a peek at Kamiakin and Richland leading up to their big games. The Bombers will face the Camas Papermakers in the 4A title game Saturday night, and Brennan wrote about Richland quarterback Paxton Stevens in Friday’s Herald. Annie Fowler talked to Kamiakin quarterback Zach Borisch, who is hoping for a winning finale to his high school football career.
Also, check out Brennan’s preview of the 1A championship game between the Royal Knights and Connell Eagles. The 1A contest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, and we will have updates on that game and the Richland-Camas tilt at 7:30 p.m.
