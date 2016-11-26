LIVE UPDATES: Kamiakin, Royal state football

Danny Cuevas goes 30 yards for a TD, and Royal leads Deer Park 42-0 with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter. Time for the running clock.
Eastside Catholic retakes the lead on Tyler Folkes’ 18-yard TD run. The Crusaders go 78 yards in under a minute and lead Kamiakin 24-17 with 6:59 to play in the third quarter.
Camas now leads Sumner 24-7. Looking more and more like the Papermakers will head to Tacoma next week.
About 10 minutes until the Skyview-Richland 4A semifinal kicks off at Lampson Stadium. Meanwhile, Camas leads Sumner 17-7 in the other 4A semifinal.
That third-down conversion didn’t amount to any points for Kamiakin. The Braves have to punt after all.
Royal goes three-and-out, but the Knights lead 35-0.
Kamiakin’s Zach Borisch passes to Benson Smith, and the Braves convert on third-and-9.
Royal-Deer Park also has resumed, and the Stags have to punt from their 30 with 9:46 remaining in the third.
Eastside Catholic has tied it up at 17 with 9:58 to play in the third quarter. The Crusaders drive 48 yards and cap it with a 3-yard Chris Lefau TD run.
Kamiakin-Eastside Catholic has resumed. “Crusaders with a little bit of trickery out of the locker room, an onside kick and Steven Moran recovers for EC,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweeted.
Connell fans who are heading to McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver for the Eagles’ 1A state semifinal might have a hard time finding a place to park or sit. Sounds like a full house.
Kamiakin halftime stats from Herald writer Dustin Brennan: Zach Borisch 12-114 yds rush, 2 TDs; Jethro Questad 16-122 yds rush.
Eastside Catholic stats: Ze’Shaun Lewis 11-26-1-177 yds, 1 TD; Chris Lefau 6-128 yds rec, 1 TD; Hunter Bryant 3-42 yds rec.
Royal halftime stats from Spokesman-Review contributor Josh Horton: The Knights have outgained Deer Park 300-70. Kaden Jenks has completed 8 of 10 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 67 yards and a score.
A tweet from (Tacoma) News Tribune writer Todd Milles: “Nobody should be surprised Kamiakin is playing right with two-time defending 3A champion EC. Braves are good.” Kamiakin knocked off Gig Harbor and Bonney Lake, two teams in The News Tribune coverage area, by a combined score of 82-10 in the state playoffs.
Halftime: Kamiakin 17, Eastside Catholic 10. The Braves are making life very tough for the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Crusaders.
Halftime: Royal 35, Deer Park 0. The Knights are one half away from making it back to the Class 1A state title game.
Kamiakin has to send the field-goal unit out, but Garrett Paxton hits a 33-yarder to make it 17-10 Braves with 7 seconds remaining in the half.
Eastside Catholic fumbles the kickoff, and Kamiakin’s Will Collins recovers at the Crusaders’ 22.
As Kamiakin scores, so does Royal. Kaden Jenks pitches to Corbin Christensen, who runs for the score, and it’s 35-0 Knights with 29 seconds to play before halftime.
Kamiakin takes the lead on Zach Borisch’s 15-yard run. It’s 14-10 Braves with 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
“Bad news for Kamiakin,” Dustin Brennan tweets. “Champ Grayson comes off the field, looked like he dove onto that shoulder that’s been bothering him this season.”
Deer Park punts to Royal for the fourth time. Still 28-0 Knights with 3:20 to go in the second quarter.
Kamiakin’s Benson Smith makes a 20-yard catch and then picks up 15 more yards on a facemask penalty.
Benson Smith drops an interception for Kamiakin on fourth down. The Braves end up getting the ball at their 4.
Kamiakin can’t capitalize on that drive and ends up punting. Eastside Catholic has the ball at its 30.
Kamiakin gets the ball back after Ze’Shaun Lewis’ pass sails over Hunter Bryant on fourth-and-goal.
A quick recap of what just happened in the Royal-Deer Park game: A 65-yard pass play for Deer Park is called back thanks to an illegal forward pass call. And then Royal’s Corbin Christensen intercepts Deer Park’s Connor O’Dea at the Knights’ 43 with 8:48 to go in the second quarter. And THEN Kaden Jenks is stripped of the ball and Deer Park gets it back at its 46.
A bit of a gnarly sequence for Kamiakin and Darreon Moore. Moore leaves the game, Hunter Bryant makes a 17-yard catch, then Moore comes back in and gets his second pass interference call.
Kamiakin’s Darreon Moore has made life tricky for UW commit Hunter Bryant. The Eastside Catholic standout has two receptions for 25 yards against Moore.
Kamiakin calls a timeout with Eastside Catholic at the Braves’ 27.
And Royal continues to pour it on. Corbin Christensen’s 35-yard touchdown catch makes it 28-0 Knights with 9:57 before halftime.
4A football semifinal update: Camas 14, Sumner 0 with 8:26 to play in the second quarter. About an hour, 15 minutes to Richland-Skyview kickoff.
Deer Park goes three-and-out, and the punt is blocked out of bounds at the Stags’ 38 with 10:40 to play in the second quarter.
More perspective on Kamiakin’s scoring drive: “Braves drove 75 yards in less than 2 minutes, and had a holding penalty on the second play,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets from Pop Keeney Stadium.
Kamiakin’s Zach Borisch scores from 6 yards out, and the Braves trail Eastside Catholic 10-7 with 9:28 remaining in the second quarter. Kamiakin cruises on that drive with four consecutive runs of 12-plus yards.
It’s 21-0 Royal after Kaden Jenks’ 29-yard TD pass to Corbin Christensen with 11:50 to play in the second quarter.
Key stat in the Royal-Deer Park game: The Stags have minus-2 rushing yards.
End of the first quarter in Spokane: Royal 14, Deer Park 0.
Now it’s Eastside Catholic’s turn to go three-and-out.
End of the first quarter: Eastside Catholic 10, Kamiakin 0.
Kamiakin goes three-and-out.
Kaden Jenks throws a 43-yard TD pass to Isaac Ellis, giving Royal a 14-0 lead over Deer Park with 2:59 to play in the first quarter in Spokane.
Back to Kamiakin-Eastside Catholic. EC just hit a 27-yard field goal, and it’s 10-0 Crusaders with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter.
We interrupt the Kamiakin-Eastside Catholic coverage for a score update on the early 4A semifinal: Camas 7, Sumner 0. The winner of that game will face Richland or Skyview for the state title next week in Tacoma.
Eastside Catholic gets a break on fourth-and-11 thanks to a pass interference call on Kamiakin’s Darreon Moore. It’s an automatic first down for the Crusaders.
As quickly as Kamiakin took the ball away from Eastside Catholic, the Braves snared it right back. Eastside Catholic safety Andrew Pederson intercepts Zach Borisch and returns it to the Kamiakin 44.
Did you see our story this week on Kamiakin’s defense? Well, Darreon Moore just recorded the Braves’ 12th interception of the season, picking off Ze’Shaun Lewis. Kamiakin has the ball at its 22.
Royal gets on the board at Gonzaga Prep High School. The defending state champion Knights lead Deer Park 7-0 with 7:49 remaining in the first quarter of their Class 1A state semifinal. (UPDATE: Kaden Jenks scored on an 11-yard run after hitting Adrian Trinidad on a 31-yard pass on fourth-and-5.)
Zach Borisch’s throw flies out of bounds, setting up fourth down for Kamiakin. Garrett Paxton misses the 22-yard field-goal attempt, and Eastside Catholic leads 7-0 with 5:14 to play in the first quarter.
Zach Borisch scrambles for 5 yards, giving Kamiakin first-and-goal at the Eastside Catholic 4. But it’s third down now after Jethro Questad is stopped twice.
On Eastside Catholic’s opening touchdown drive against Kamiakin, Chris Lefau had all three catches for the Crusaders, totaling 79 yards.
Kamiakin has just kicked off its Class 3A state football semifinal against Eastside Catholic in Bothell. Eastside Catholic scores for a 7-0 lead. Ze’Shaun Lewis passes to Chris Lefau, who goes 62 yards for the TD.
Also happening Saturday: Royal vs. Deer Park (1A semifinal), 1 p.m., Gonzaga Prep High School; Richland vs. Skyview (4A semifinal), 3 p.m., Lampson Stadium; and Connell vs. La Center (1A semifinal), 4 p.m., McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver.
