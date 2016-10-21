Hanford starts slow, finishes hot in 49-23 win over Pasco

The Hanford Falcons shrugged off a slow start Friday night before pulling away in the second half on their way to a 49-23 victory over the Pasco Bulldogs at Fran Rish Stadium.
“I’m not sure what it was,” said Hanford quarterback Garrett Horner, who threw three first-half interceptions. “We just finally got it going in the second half and started to play a lot better.”
Hanford improves to 4-4 on the season and plays undefeated and second-ranked Richland (8-0) next week in the final conference game of the season for both teams. Richland used a late touchdown to beat fourth-ranked Chiawana on Friday night 21-14 at Edgar Brown Stadium.
“We just want to finish strong,” Falcons coach Brett Jay said. “We keep getting better.”
Pasco (0-8) hosts Kennewick in its final regular season game next week.
The Bulldogs, who scored just eight points in their past three games combined, took a quick 7-0 lead and led 10-7 late in the first half. That’s when big plays became routine for the Falcons.
Hanford ripped off 14 points in the final 3 minutes of the first half to take a 21-10 lead and never looked back.
“We finally got things going,” Jay said. “We didn’t change anything; we just started executing better.”
Scoring in Bunches
Hanford went to the screen pass to jump-start its offense. Sophomore Jared DeVine caught a short pass and sprinted down the right sideline for 25 yards and a score to give Hanford a 14-10 lead with 2:22 left in the second quarter.
On the Falcons’ next drive, DeVine took another screen pass for 44 yards that set up a 14-yard touchdown catch by Thomas Kitchens from Horner to push the margin to 21-10.
It took the Falcons just two plays in the third quarter to reach the end zone again, this time with speedster Joseph Gauthier racing 78 yards down the sideline on a sweep to push the lead to 28-10.
“We talked at halftime how we need to pick things up,” Horner said.
Gauthier also had four catches for 149 yards, including a 58-yard scoring pass, for 219 total yards. Horner threw for 345 yards on 18-for-30 passing.
Pick Six
The Pasco offense that has struggled to score points all season got a big play on defense to take the early 7-0 lead. Jose Farias intercepted Horner on a short pass that slipped through the hands of Gauthier and ran the ball back 15 yards for a score.
The Bulldogs added a pair of touchdowns in the second half, the final coming on a 4-yard catch from Ryan Calveard from Keaton Stewart to cut the margin to 49-23. The 23 points are the most the Bulldogs have scored in a game all season. Their previous high was 18 in Week 1 against Eisenhower.
The Bulldogs had scored just 41 total points on the season before Friday night.
Deondre Hendrix ran for 117 yards and a touchdown for Pasco.
Pasco
7
3
6
7
—
23
Hanford
7
14
7
21
—
49
SCORING PLAYS
P — Jose Farias 15 interception return (Jose Moreno kick)
H — Jared DeVine 13 pass from Garrett Horner (Woody Page kick)
P — FG Moreno 24
H — DeVine 25 pass from Horner (Page kick)
H — Thomas Kitchens 14 pass from Horner)
P — Deondre Hendrix 4 run (kick fail)
H — Joseph Gauthier 78 run (Horner kick)
H — Desmond Samples 24 pass from Horner)
H — Gauthier 58 pass from Horner (Horner kick)
H — Brian Le 20 pass from Horner (Page kick)
P — Ryan Calveard 4 pass from Keaton Stewart (Moreno kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — P, Hendrix 26-117, Stewart 6-18. H, Devine 5-8, Gauthier 3-70.
PASSING — P, Stewart 11-33-0-112. H, Horner 18-30-3-345.
RECEIVING — P, Jacob Sandoval 6-59, Calveard 2-12, Izmael Mercado 2-40. H, DeVine 6-87, Gauthier 4-149.
