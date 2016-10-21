Mid-Columbia football roundup: Connell romps to 55-0 win over College Place

It didn’t take long for Connell to bounce back from last week’s loss to top-ranked Class 1A team Royal.
Jaxs Whitby ran for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and also caught a TD pass to pace the No. 2 Eagles in their 55-0 SCAC East road victory over College Place on Friday night.
Connell (7-1 overall, 5-1 SCAC East) outgained College Place 429-58. The Hawks fell to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in conference play.
Connell
27
14
7
7
—
55
College Place
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
C—Whitby 15 run (Ramos kick)
C—Whitby 15 run (Ramos kick)
C—Whitby 15 run (pass fail)
C—Price 43 run (Ramos kick)
C—Riner 31 pass from Hawkins (Ramos kick)
C—Ramos 1 run (Ramos kick)
C—Radke 16 pass from Smith (Ramos kick)
C—Whitby 14 pass from Smith (Ramos kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — C, Jaxs Whitby 8-112, Jarrod Tuttle 2-39, Caleb Price 1-43, Luis Ramos 5-31, Austin Smith 4-20, Robert Rae 2-15. CP, Miguel Moreno 3-30, Kyler Tiner 9-2, Braeden Schwarz 2-(minus 6).
PASSING — C, Hawkins 5-7-0—83, Smith 4-6-0—86. CP, Moreno 6-26-2—32.
RECEIVING — C, Radke 3-72, Payton Riner 3-46, Steven Kroontje 2-37, Whitby 1-14. CP, Axel Kehrein 3-11, Tiner 1-20, Cameron Linstrom 1-5, Grayson Taylor 1-(minus 4).
KIONA-BENTON 36, WAHLUKE 26: Daniel Rizin and Leo Gomez hooked up for 151 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears (3-5, 3-3) picked up an SCAC East win at Wahluke (2-6, 2-4).
Gomez finished with 243 passing yards and four TDs, finding Avory Berryhill on a 64-yard scoring play in the fourth quarter to lock up the win.
Alex Maya added 118 yards on 16 carries.
Kiona-Benton
14
8
6
8
—
36
Wahluke
8
6
6
6
—
26
SCORING PLAYS
KB—Daniel Rizin 10 pass from Leo Gomez (pass fail)
W—Rushing TD
KB—Rizin 46 pass from Gomez (Rizim from Gomez)
KB—Samuel Hatfield 2 run (Rizin run)
W—Rushing TD
KB—Rizin 14 pass from Gomez (run fail)
W—Receiving TD
W—Rushing TD
KB—Avory Berryhill 64 pass from Gomez (Rizin run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — KB, Alex Maya 16-118, Hatfield 7-34, Gomez 5-(minus 7).
PASSING — KB, Gomez 12-17-0—243.
RECEIVING — KB, Rizin 8-151, Maya 2-21, Beryhill 2-71.
ROYAL 60, COLUMBIA-BURBANK 13: Danny Cuevas ran for 133 yards and two TDs on just nine carries and added a receiving score, and the top-ranked Knights (8-0, 6-0 SCAC East) didn’t miss a beat coming off last week’s win over second-ranked Connell.
Kaden Jenks threw for 157 yards and four TDs on 10-for-15 passing. He also ran in a pair of scores as host Royal opened a 46-0 lead in the first half over the Coyotes (3-5, 3-3).
Columbia-Burbank
0
6
7
0
—
13
Royal
26
27
7
0
—
60
SCORING PLAYS
R—Danny Cuevas 7 run (Alonso Hernandez kick)
R—Isaac Ellis 27 pass from Corbin Christensen (run fail)
R—Ellis 24 pass from Kaden Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Cuevas 36 pass from Jenks (kick fail)
R—Jenks 1 run (run fail)
R—Christensen 10 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
R—Jenks 15 run (Hernandez kick)
CB—2 run (kick fail)
R—Cuevas 34 run (Hernandez kick)
CB—3 run (kick good)
R—CJ Quintero 7 pass from Jenks (Hernandez kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, Cuevas 9-133, Hernandez 3-34, K. Jenks 2-16, S. Jenks 1-14.
PASSING — R, K. Jenks 10-15-0—157, Christensen 1-1-0—27.
RECEIVING — R, Ellis 4-84, Cuevas 2-51, Quintero 3-34, Christensen 1-10, Niebla 1-5.
Note: CB individual statistics were not available.
TRI-CITIES PREP 28, MABTON 8: Gavin Baker and Bubba Valencia powered the Jaguars (7-1, 5-1) to an EWAC win over the Vikings (3-5, 2-4) at Chiawana High School.
Baker finished with 15 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and he passed for 170 yards and a pair of TDs. Valencia rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries.
Tri-Cities Prep overcame its 14 penalties for 105 yards.
Next week, Tri-Cities Prep will visit Kittitas (6-1, 5-1), which lost 49-6 to Dayton-Waitsburg on Friday. D-W improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in EWAC play.
Mabton, which travels to Lyle-Wishram next Friday, scored on a 68-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter.
Mabton
0
0
0
8
—
8
Tri-Cities Prep
8
6
6
8
—
28
SCORING PLAYS
Not reported.
STATISTICS
RUSHING — TCP, Gavin Baker 15-145, Bubba Valencia 15-132, Colin Dickson 1-3, Nate Dituri 2-10.
PASSING — TCP, Baker 7-14-1-170.
RECEIVING — TCP, Dickson 2-76, Will Dituri 1-31, Jacob Amato 4-63.
WHITE SWAN 60, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 36: Konnor Denhoed ran for 209 yards and TDs of 64, 39 and 23 yards, but the Patriots (1-6, 1-5) were buried under an avalanche of passing in an EWAC loss at White Swan (2-6, 2-4).
Cougars QB Bryan Kosik threw for 431 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target, Ki Castilleja, caught 11 balls for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Jordan Godwin added an 80-yard kickoff for Liberty Christian.
Liberty Christian
6
14
8
8
—
36
White Swan
22
18
8
12
—
60
SCORING PLAYS
WS—Ki Castilleja 8 pass from Bryan Kosik (run fail)
WS—Wes Abrams 1 run (Castilleja from Kosik)
WS—Castilleja 44 pass from Kosik (Abrams run)
LC—Jordan Godwin 80 kickoff return (run fail)
WS—Abrams 54 run (run fail)
WS—Castilleja 30 pass from Kosik (pass fail)
LC—10 run (Godwin from Konnor Denhoed)
WS—Castilleja 19 pass from Kosik (pass fail)
LC—Denhoed 64 run (pass fail)
LC—Denhoed 39 run (Nathan Morgan run)
WS—Ray Cheney 55 pass from Kosik (Castilleja from Kosik)
WS—Ramon Fernandez 10 run (run good)
LC—Denhoed 23 run (Morgan from Knode)
WS—53 fumble return (run fail)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — LC, Denhoed 24-209, Knode 4-(minus 12), Morgan 11-54. WS, Abrams 8-93, Kaige Zagelow 6-17, Fernandez 4-15.
PASSING — LC, Knode 8-14-0—114, Denhoed 2-3-0—22. WS, Kosik 19-31-1—431, Abrams 0-1-0—0.
RECEIVING — LC, Godwin 5-49, Noah Hayden 2-65, Denhoed 1-13, Knode 1-19, Morgan 1-2. WS, Castilleja 11-203, Cheney 6-122, Abrams 2-69.
REDMOND 26, HERMISTON 14: A pair of Andrew James TD runs — including a 46-yarder — gave the Bulldogs a brief lead early in the fourth quarter, but Hermiston was undone by three lost fumbles and two interceptions in the Oregon 5A Special District 1 contest.
James finished with 76 yards on the ground and 118 more passing. Redmond QB Bunker Parrish threw for two TDs and ran for another.
Hermiston
0
0
7
7
—
14
Redmond
7
6
0
13
—
26
SCORING PLAYS
R—Colton Mortenson 67 pass from Bunker Parrish (Brian Lopez kick)
R—Parrish 3 run (kick fail)
H—Andrew James 46 run (Dayshawn Neal kick)
H—James 5 run (Neal kick)
R—Tyson Hester 21 pass from Parrish (run fail)
R—Jack Taylor 30 run (Lopez kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — H, James 12-76, Jonathan Hinkle 10-18, Peter Earl 2-43. R, Parrish 18-39, Taylor 17-102, Cooger Smith 8-9, Colton Mortenson 6-33.
PASSING — H, James 14-27-2—118. R, Parrish 6-11-0—120.
RECEIVING — H, Neal 4-51, Tucker Salinas 3-20, Jerry Ramirez 4-26, Hinkle 3-21. R, Hetser 1-21, Taylor 1-7, Mortenson 3-89, Smith 1-3.
