LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 8 Mid-Columbia high school football

Southridge’s Mason Martin connects with Gavin Willingham on a 5-yard TD toss, and the Suns pull to within 14-7 against Kennewick. There’s 8:26 to go in the half.
---
Pasco gets a field goal to go up 10-7 on Hanford. The winless Bulldogs are looking for a breakthrough.
---
An 11-yard TD pass by Tanner Bolt gives Prosser a 21-0 advantage over Wapato at the end of one quarter.
---
The first quarter’s still going in Royal City, and Royal is running away from Columbia-Burbank 26-0. But the first is over at Fran Rish Stadium, and Hanford and Pasco are tied at 7.
On the first play of the second quarter, Redmond tacks on another TD for a 13-0 lead over Hermiston.
---
At the end of the first quarter, Hermiston trails Redmond 7-0 in their Oregon 5A Special District 1 contest.
---
End of the first quarter: Richland 0, Chiawana 0. “Chiawana had first and goal at the 2, but penalties put them back at 2nd down from the 23,” Herald reporter Dustin Brennan tweets.
---
An Andrew Vargas rushing TD is negated by a holding call on Chiawana. Vargas holds at 32 TDs for the season.
---
End of the first quarter: Kennewick 14, Southridge 0.
---
Make that 20-0 Royal over Columbia-Burbank now. Still in the first quarter in Royal City.
---
After Chiawana punts and Richland receives, Bombers senior Ben Stanfield breaks off a 27-yard run. But Richland ends up turning it over on downs.
Meanwhile, Kennewick’s AJ Templeton scores on a 48-yard run, and it’s 14-0 over Southridge. Hanford ties things up with Pasco at 7 on a Garrett Horner TD pass to Jared Devine.
Royal is up 13-0 on Columbia-Burbank with 7:46 to play in the first quarter. Prosser leads Wapato 14-0 after Kolby Swift’s 56-yard TD run.
---
Kennewick’s Ronny Loomis runs 18 yards for a TD, and the Lions lead Southridge 7-0 with 7:03 to go in the first quarter.
---
Prosser’s on the board against Wapato thanks to a blocked punt returned to the end zone by Tyler Durbin. It’s 7-0 Mustangs with 10:19 to play in the first quarter.
---
Pasco gets a pick-six, and it’s 7-0 over Hanford.
Meanwhile, Royal leads Columbia-Burbank 7-0 a little more than a minute in.
---
Richland goes three-and-out on its first possession. Chiawana ball.
---
Kamiakin kicked off Week 8 of the high school football season with Thursday night’s 48-21 win over Walla Walla. The action gets even bigger tonight, as No. 2 Richland and No. 4 Chiawana face off at Edgar Brown Stadium. If you haven’t already done so, check out our features on Richland’s defense and Chiawana’s offensive line — that which has paved the way for running back Andrew Vargas’ 1,858 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns. Herald reporter Dustin Brennan will be covering the clash of Class 4A powerhouses.
Meanwhile, Hanford will host Pasco at Fran Rish Stadium, and Kennewick and Southridge square off at Lampson Stadium. We will have coverage from both of those games, as well.
Tonight’s CWAC action: Ephrata at Grandview; Wapato at Prosser; Ellensburg at Toppenish; Quincy at Othello; and Selah at East Valley.
Undefeated and 1A top-ranked Royal, coming off last week’s win over No. 2 Connell, will host Columbia-Burbank tonight. The other SCAC East games are: River View at Warden; Connell at College Place; and Kiona-Benton at Wahluke.
The marquee EWAC game tonight is Dayton-Waitsburg (6-1 overall, 5-0 conference) at Kittitas (6-0, 5-0). Meanwhile, Tri-Cities Prep will host Mabton at Chiawana High School, Lyle-Wishram visits DeSales and Liberty Christian heads to White Swan.
In the Southeast 1B, Touchet hosts Garfield-Palouse. Hermiston travels to Redmond for an Oregon 5A Special District 1 game.
Get ready for some football fun on this rainy fall Friday. If you want to see where teams sit heading into tonight’s games, check out our Week 8 scores and standings.
Comments