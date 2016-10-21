2016 Week 8 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Mid-Columbia Conference
Lg
All
Chiawana
5-0
7-0
Richland
5-0
7-0
Kamiakin
4-2
6-2
Southridge
3-2
4-3
Walla Walla
2-4
3-5
Hanford
1-4
3-4
Kennewick
1-4
2-5
Pasco
0-5
0-7
Thursday, Oct. 20
Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21
Friday, Oct. 21
Pasco at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Richland at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Southridge at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Lg
All
Ellensburg
6-0
6-1
Othello
6-0
6-1
Prosser
5-1
6-1
Selah
4-2
4-3
East Valley
3-3
4-3
Quincy
2-4
2-5
Toppenish
2-4
2-5
Grandview
1-5
2-5
Ephrata
1-5
1-6
Wapato
0-6
0-7
Friday, Oct. 21
Ephrata at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Wapato at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Toppenish, 7 p.m.
Quincy at Othello, 7 p.m.
Selah at East Valley, 7 p.m.
SCAC East
Lg
All
Royal
5-0
7-0
Connell
4-1
6-1
Columbia-Burbank
3-2
3-4
Warden
3-2
3-4
Kiona-Benton
2-3
2-5
Wahluke
2-3
2-5
River View
1-4
1-6
College Place
0-5
1-6
Friday, Oct. 21
River View at Warden, 7 p.m.
Connell at College Place, 7 p.m.
Kiona-Benton at Wahluke, 7 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank at Royal, 7 p.m.
EWAC
Lg
All
Kittitas
5-0
6-0
Dayton-Waitsburg
5-0
6-1
Tri-Cities Prep
4-1
6-1
Mabton
2-3
3-4
DeSales
1-4
2-5
Lyle-Wishram
1-4
2-5
Liberty Christian
1-4
1-5
White Swan
1-4
1-6
Friday, Oct. 21
Mabton at Tri-Cities Prep (Chiawana HS), 7 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at Kittitas, 7 p.m.
Lyle-Wishram at DeSales, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at White Swan, 7 p.m.
Southeast 1B
Lg
All
Sunnyside Christian
3-0
7-0
Garfield-Palouse
2-0
5-1
Colton
1-1
5-2
Pomeroy
1-1
4-3
Touchet
0-2
2-4
St. John-Endicott
0-3
0-7
Friday, Oct. 21
Garfield-Palouse at Touchet, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian 2, St. John-Endicott 0, forfeit
Pomeroy at Colton, 7 p.m.
Oregon 5A Special District 1
Lg
All
Summit
5-0
6-1
Hermiston
4-1
4-3
Bend
3-2
5-2
Redmond
3-2
3-4
Mountain View
2-3
4-3
Pendleton
2-3
3-4
Ridgeview
1-4
1-6
Hood River Valley
0-5
0-7
Friday, Oct. 21
Hermiston at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Summit, 7 p.m.
Bend at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
