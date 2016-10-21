High School Football

October 21, 2016 5:26 PM

2016 Week 8 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Tri-City Herald news services

Mid-Columbia Conference

Lg

All

Chiawana

5-0

7-0

Richland

5-0

7-0

Kamiakin

4-2

6-2

Southridge

3-2

4-3

Walla Walla

2-4

3-5

Hanford

1-4

3-4

Kennewick

1-4

2-5

Pasco

0-5

0-7

Thursday, Oct. 20

Kamiakin 48, Walla Walla 21

Friday, Oct. 21

Pasco at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Richland at Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Southridge at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Lg

All

Ellensburg

6-0

6-1

Othello

6-0

6-1

Prosser

5-1

6-1

Selah

4-2

4-3

East Valley

3-3

4-3

Quincy

2-4

2-5

Toppenish

2-4

2-5

Grandview

1-5

2-5

Ephrata

1-5

1-6

Wapato

0-6

0-7

Friday, Oct. 21

Ephrata at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Wapato at Prosser, 7 p.m.

Ellensburg at Toppenish, 7 p.m.

Quincy at Othello, 7 p.m.

Selah at East Valley, 7 p.m.

SCAC East

Lg

All

Royal

5-0

7-0

Connell

4-1

6-1

Columbia-Burbank

3-2

3-4

Warden

3-2

3-4

Kiona-Benton

2-3

2-5

Wahluke

2-3

2-5

River View

1-4

1-6

College Place

0-5

1-6

Friday, Oct. 21

River View at Warden, 7 p.m.

Connell at College Place, 7 p.m.

Kiona-Benton at Wahluke, 7 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank at Royal, 7 p.m.

EWAC

Lg

All

Kittitas

5-0

6-0

Dayton-Waitsburg

5-0

6-1

Tri-Cities Prep

4-1

6-1

Mabton

2-3

3-4

DeSales

1-4

2-5

Lyle-Wishram

1-4

2-5

Liberty Christian

1-4

1-5

White Swan

1-4

1-6

Friday, Oct. 21

Mabton at Tri-Cities Prep (Chiawana HS), 7 p.m.

Dayton-Waitsburg at Kittitas, 7 p.m.

Lyle-Wishram at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at White Swan, 7 p.m.

Southeast 1B

Lg

All

Sunnyside Christian

3-0

7-0

Garfield-Palouse

2-0

5-1

Colton

1-1

5-2

Pomeroy

1-1

4-3

Touchet

0-2

2-4

St. John-Endicott

0-3

0-7

Friday, Oct. 21

Garfield-Palouse at Touchet, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian 2, St. John-Endicott 0, forfeit

Pomeroy at Colton, 7 p.m.

Oregon 5A Special District 1

Lg

All

Summit

5-0

6-1

Hermiston

4-1

4-3

Bend

3-2

5-2

Redmond

3-2

3-4

Mountain View

2-3

4-3

Pendleton

2-3

3-4

Ridgeview

1-4

1-6

Hood River Valley

0-5

0-7

Friday, Oct. 21

Hermiston at Redmond, 7 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Summit, 7 p.m.

Bend at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

