Richland No. 2, Chiawana fourth in AP poll ahead of big game

Friday night’s Richland-Chiawana football showdown at Edgar Brown Stadium will feature two of the top four Class 4A teams in the state.
Richland remained at No. 2 and Chiawana at No. 4 in The Associated Press 4A state poll released Wednesday. Both teams improved to 7-0 last week with large Mid-Columbia Conference wins — Richland 64-14 over Walla Walla and Chiawana 49-0 over Pasco.
No. 1 Camas (7-0) got 100 points, 16 more than Richland. Sumner (7-0) was No. 3 with 78 points, and Chiawana received 69.
In The Seattle Times 4A power rankings, Camas, Richland and Sumner held down the top three spots. No. 10 Chiawana also didn’t budge from last week.
Kamiakin (5-2) inched up a spot to No. 6 in the 3A AP poll after defeating Kennewick 57-20. The Braves, who host Walla Walla on Thursday night at Lampson Stadium, held at No. 7 in The Seattle Times rankings.
Prosser (6-1) stood pat at No. 5 in the 2A AP poll and at No. 6 in the Times rankings. The Mustangs rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Ephrata 22-3 in CWAC action last week. They host Wapato on Friday.
After Royal held off Connell 28-21 in last week’s SCAC East showdown, the Knights (7-0) and Eagles (6-1) continued to lock down the top two spots in the 1A AP rankings. Royal again got all 11 first-place votes.
Connell visits College Place on Friday, while Royal hosts Columbia-Burbank.
Dayton-Waitsburg (6-1) moved up a spot to No. 9 in the 2B AP rankings after its 56-24 EWAC win over White Swan. D-W visits Kittitas on Friday.
Washington Football Prep Poll
Class 4A
1. Camas (10)
7-0
100
2. Richland
7-0
84
3. Sumner
7-0
78
4. Chiawana
7-0
69
5. Skyline
6-1
56
6. Graham-Kapowsin
6-1
48
7. Lake Stevens
7-0
41
8. Gonzaga Prep
5-2
32
9. Woodinville
7-0
25
10. Monroe
7-0
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (10)
7-0
100
2. Squalicum
7-0
83
3. Eastside Catholic
6-1
80
4. Ferndale
7-0
67
5. Peninsula
7-0
61
6. Kamiakin
5-2
46
7. Lincoln
6-1
42
8. Bellevue
3-1
25
9. Garfield
7-0
19
10. Bonney Lake
6-1
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (11)
7-0
119
2. Tumwater (1)
6-1
103
3. River Ridge
7-0
89
4. Ellensburg
6-1
77
5. Prosser
6-1
66
6. Lynden
6-1
60
7. North Kitsap
7-0
50
8. Liberty (Issaquah)
7-0
38
9. W. F. West
7-0
37
10. Burlington-Edison
6-1
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
7-0
110
2. Connell
6-1
86
3. Mount Baker
7-0
85
4. Montesano
7-0
79
5. Okanogan
7-0
70
6. Cascade Christian
7-0
55
7. Zillah
6-1
41
8. LaCenter
6-1
33
9. King’s
5-2
26
10. La Salle
6-1
8
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9)
7-0
99
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (1)
7-0
91
3. Toledo
7-0
77
4. Liberty (Spangle)
6-1
64
5. Asotin
6-1
62
6. LaConner
5-1
47
7. Adna
5-2
44
8. Rainier
6-1
25
9. Dayton
6-1
20
10. Tonasket
6-1
7
(tie) Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
5-2
7
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (9)
7-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
7-0
79
3. Neah Bay
5-1
70
4. Odessa-Harrington
6-0
59
5. Tacoma Baptist
7-0
49
Comments