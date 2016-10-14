LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 7 Mid-Columbia high school football

Prosser trails host Ephrata 3-0 at halftime. A bit surreal, perhaps, for one-loss Prosser, which has outscored opponents 251-55 in its victories. Ephrata is 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the CWAC.
---
Royal and Connell enter halftime tied at 7. See how the “Prep Countdown” gurus thought tonight’s game would go.
---
Halftime: Hermiston 21, Bend 0.
---
Richland scores again for a 29-14 lead over Walla Walla. A little more than 4 minutes to go before halftime at Fran Rish. Parker McCary has two TDs tonight for the Bombers.
---
Kennewick’s AJ Templeton hits Blake Loftus on a 5-yard TD toss, and the Lions are down 30-14 to Kamiakin with about 7 minutes to play in the first half.
---
Connell ties it up with Royal at 7, thanks to a 44-yard TD pass from Brian Hawkins to Caleb Price.
---
Chiawana’s Andrew Vargas finds the end zone for the third time tonight, and Caleb Weber is successful on the 2-point conversion. The Riverhawks lead Pasco 21-0 with about 7 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Hermiston’s Andrew James throws a 60-yard TD pass to Dayshawn Neal, and it’s 21-0 Bulldogs over Bend.
---
Royal is on the board first in Connell. With a little more than 3 minutes to play before halftime, Royal’s Kaden Jenks hits Juan Ojeda for a 25-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead. This after a 15-yard TD run by Jenks was called back.
Meanwhile, Zach Borisch runs it in from 32 yards out, and the Braves are cruising against Kennewick, 30-7.
---
Kamiakin’s Salvador Arias-Gonzalez tackles the punter in the end zone, and it’s a safety for the Braves and a 23-7 lead over Kennewick.
As the first quarter winds down at Fran Rish Stadium, Victor Strasser returns an interception to the 1, and Parker McCary punches into the end zone to help Richland grab a 21-14 lead over Walla Walla.
---
End of the first quarter: Kamiakin 21, Kennewick 7.
---
Hermiston’s Jonathan Hinkle scores from 15 yards out, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead over Bend. They’re halfway through the second quarter in the Oregon 5A Special District 1 contest.
---
Connell thought it had a 54-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hawkins to Steven Kroontje, but it gets called back because of holding at the line.
Meanwhile, with a little more than a minute remaining in the first quarter at Edgar Brown Stadium, Chiawana goes up 13-0 over Pasco.
---
Kennewick gets on the board with a 32-yard pass from AJ Templeton to Emmanuel KuKu, and the Lions trail Kamiakin 21-7.
---
Paxton Stevens throws a TD pass to Adam Weissenfels, pulling Richland even with Walla Walla at 14.
Chiawana misses a field-goal attempt but still leads Pasco 7-0 with 3 minutes to play in the first quarter at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Meanwhile, Hermiston ends the first quarter with a 7-0 lead over Bend.
---
End of the first quarter: Royal 0, Connell 0.
---
Kamiakin takes a 21-0 lead over Kennewick after Zach Borisch’s 9-yard TD pass to Darreon Moore.
---
Walla Walla is back in front of Richland, 14-7, with about 6 1/2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
---
Ephrata hits a field goal and leads Prosser 3-0 in their CWAC contest.
Meanwhile, Royal’s Corbin Christensen drops a 55-yard pass from Kaden Jenks, and the Knights face third-and-long.
---
“Connell brings out kicker Luis Ramos to attempt a 37-yarder into the wind, had the leg but pushed it wide right,” tweets Herald reporter Dustin Brennan.
---
Andrew Vargas alert: The Chiawana running back scores from a yard out, giving the Riverhawks a 7-0 lead over Pasco with 8:24 to play in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Richland and Walla Walla are tied at 7 at Fran Rish Stadium. Paxton Stevens connects with Kody Kjarmo for a TD pass to get the Bombers on the board. Earlier, Walla Walla’s Mitch Lesmeister ran the ball in for a score.
Benson Smith scores his second TD of the night, this one from 12 yards out, and Kamiakin leads Kennewick 14-0.
---
While there’s a 1A clash going on in Connell, the top two 3A teams in the state just finished their game. No. 2 O’Dea came out on top against No. 1 Eastside Catholic, 20-17. The Seattle Times Preps account just tweeted: “O’Dea hands Eastside Catholic its first loss to an in-state school since the 2013 state title game.”
---
Royal goes three-and-out. Connell will start its second drive just inside Royal territory.
---
Kamiakin strikes first against Kennewick. Benson Smith’s 53-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage puts the Braves up 7-0.
---
Week 7 of the high school football season began Thursday night with Southridge’s 56-28 win over Hanford. The week’s biggest action will take place Friday night in Connell, when the No. 2 Eagles face top-ranked Royal. Herald reporter Dustin Brennan will be in Connell for the 1A SCAC East showdown.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Chiawana will face off against Pasco in the Gravel Pit Bowl, while Kamiakin (No. 7 in the 3A Associated Press poll) is at Kennewick and Walla Walla visits No. 2 Richland.
Tonight’s 2A CWAC contests: Othello at Wapato; No. 5 Prosser at Ephrata; Quincy at Selah; East Valley at No. 3 Ellensburg; and Toppenish at Grandview.
The SCAC East schedule: River View at Columbia-Burbank; Warden at Wahluke; and College Place at Kiona-Benton.
In 2B EWAC action tonight, DeSales plays Tri-Cities Prep in the Holy Bowl at Chiawana High School. DeSales is 5-1 all time in the Holy Bowl, with Tri-Cities Prep’s lone win coming in 2014. Meanwhile, Lyle-Wishram visits Liberty Christian at Hanford High, White Swan is at Dayton-Waitsburg (No. 10 in the 2B poll) and Kittitas travels to Mabton.
Touchet is at Pomeroy in Southeast 1B action, while Hermiston visits Bend in an Oregon 5A Special District 1 contest.
