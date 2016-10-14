2016 Week 7 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

High School Football

Mid-Columbia Conference

Lg

All

Chiawana

4-0

6-0

Richland

4-0

6-0

Southridge

3-2

4-3

Kamiakin

2-2

4-2

Walla Walla

2-2

3-3

Kennewick

1-3

2-4

Hanford

1-4

3-4

Pasco

0-4

0-6

Thursday, Oct. 13

Southridge 56, Hanford 28

Friday, Oct. 14

Chiawana at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin at Kennewick, 7 p.m.

Walla Walla at Richland, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Lg

All

Ellensburg

5-0

5-1

Othello

5-0

5-1

Prosser

4-1

5-1

East Valley

3-2

4-2

Selah

3-2

3-3

Quincy

2-3

2-4

Toppenish

2-3

2-4

Ephrata

1-4

1-5

Grandview

0-5

1-5

Wapato

0-5

0-6

Friday, Oct. 14

Othello at Wapato, 7 p.m.

Prosser at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Quincy at Selah, 7 p.m.

East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Toppenish at Grandview, 7 p.m.

SCAC East

Lg

All

Connell

4-0

6-0

Royal

4-0

6-0

Columbia-Burbank

2-2

2-4

Wahluke

2-2

2-4

Warden

2-2

2-4

Kiona-Benton

1-3

1-5

River View

1-3

1-5

College Place

0-4

1-5

Friday, Oct. 14

River View at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.

Warden at Wahluke, 7 p.m.

College Place at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.

Royal at Connell, 7 p.m.

EWAC

Lg

All

Kittitas

4-0

5-0

Dayton-Waitsburg

4-0

5-1

Tri-Cities Prep

3-1

5-1

Mabton

2-2

3-3

DeSales

1-3

2-4

Liberty Christian

1-3

1-4

White Swan

1-3

1-5

Lyle-Wishram

0-4

1-5

Friday, Oct. 14

DeSales at Tri-Cities Prep (Chiawana HS), 7 p.m.

Lyle-Wishram at Liberty Christian (Hanford HS), 7 p.m.

White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.

Kittitas at Mabton, 7 p.m.

Southeast 1B

Lg

All

Sunnyside Christian

1-0

5-0

Colton

1-0

5-1

Garfield-Palouse

1-0

4-1

Pomeroy

0-1

3-3

Touchet

0-1

2-3

St. John-Endicott

0-1

0-5

Friday, Oct. 14

Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott, 7 p.m.

Oregon 5A Special District 1

Lg

All

Summit

4-0

5-1

Bend

3-1

5-1

Hermiston

3-1

3-3

Redmond

3-1

3-3

Mountain View

1-3

3-3

Pendleton

1-3

2-4

Ridgeview

1-3

1-5

Hood River Valley

0-4

0-6

Friday, Oct. 14

Hermiston at Bend, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.

Summit at Redmond, 7 p.m.

Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

