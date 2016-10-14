2016 Week 7 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Mid-Columbia Conference
Lg
All
Chiawana
4-0
6-0
Richland
4-0
6-0
Southridge
3-2
4-3
Kamiakin
2-2
4-2
Walla Walla
2-2
3-3
Kennewick
1-3
2-4
Hanford
1-4
3-4
Pasco
0-4
0-6
Thursday, Oct. 13
Southridge 56, Hanford 28
Friday, Oct. 14
Chiawana at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Kamiakin at Kennewick, 7 p.m.
Walla Walla at Richland, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Lg
All
Ellensburg
5-0
5-1
Othello
5-0
5-1
Prosser
4-1
5-1
East Valley
3-2
4-2
Selah
3-2
3-3
Quincy
2-3
2-4
Toppenish
2-3
2-4
Ephrata
1-4
1-5
Grandview
0-5
1-5
Wapato
0-5
0-6
Friday, Oct. 14
Othello at Wapato, 7 p.m.
Prosser at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Quincy at Selah, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Toppenish at Grandview, 7 p.m.
SCAC East
Lg
All
Connell
4-0
6-0
Royal
4-0
6-0
Columbia-Burbank
2-2
2-4
Wahluke
2-2
2-4
Warden
2-2
2-4
Kiona-Benton
1-3
1-5
River View
1-3
1-5
College Place
0-4
1-5
Friday, Oct. 14
River View at Columbia-Burbank, 7 p.m.
Warden at Wahluke, 7 p.m.
College Place at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.
Royal at Connell, 7 p.m.
EWAC
Lg
All
Kittitas
4-0
5-0
Dayton-Waitsburg
4-0
5-1
Tri-Cities Prep
3-1
5-1
Mabton
2-2
3-3
DeSales
1-3
2-4
Liberty Christian
1-3
1-4
White Swan
1-3
1-5
Lyle-Wishram
0-4
1-5
Friday, Oct. 14
DeSales at Tri-Cities Prep (Chiawana HS), 7 p.m.
Lyle-Wishram at Liberty Christian (Hanford HS), 7 p.m.
White Swan at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.
Kittitas at Mabton, 7 p.m.
Southeast 1B
Lg
All
Sunnyside Christian
1-0
5-0
Colton
1-0
5-1
Garfield-Palouse
1-0
4-1
Pomeroy
0-1
3-3
Touchet
0-1
2-3
St. John-Endicott
0-1
0-5
Friday, Oct. 14
Touchet at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Colton at Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John-Endicott, 7 p.m.
Oregon 5A Special District 1
Lg
All
Summit
4-0
5-1
Bend
3-1
5-1
Hermiston
3-1
3-3
Redmond
3-1
3-3
Mountain View
1-3
3-3
Pendleton
1-3
2-4
Ridgeview
1-3
1-5
Hood River Valley
0-4
0-6
Friday, Oct. 14
Hermiston at Bend, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Summit at Redmond, 7 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Comments