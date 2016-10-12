Richland slips from top spot, Chiawana climbs in 4A football poll

The Richland Bombers’ reign atop The Associated Press Class 4A state football poll has ended.
The Bombers (6-0), who took the No. 1 spot after beating Skyline in the season opener, slipped to No. 2 in this week’s poll, released Wednesday.
Camas (6-0), which shared the top ranking with Richland last week, is the solo No. 1. The Papermakers got nine first-place votes and received 90 points to Richland’s 76.
Camas took control in the rankings by beating Skyview 31-9 in their Week 6 game. Richland beat Kamiakin 21-20 in overtime.
Both teams might need to watch out for Chiawana, which moved up a spot to No. 4 after its 48-0 victory over Southridge. The Riverhawks (6-0) got 60 points in the poll.
Chiawana entered The Seattle Times 4A power rankings at No. 10. Richland fell to No. 2 behind Camas.
Kamiakin (4-2) dropped a spot to No. 7 in the 3A AP poll after its loss to Richland. But the Braves stood pat at No. 7 in The Seattle Times rankings.
Meanwhile, 2A Prosser (5-1) held at No. 5 in the AP poll. The Mustangs inched up a spot to No. 6 in the Times rankings after their 50-0 win over Grandview.
Royal and Connell, both 6-0, remained 1-2 in the 1A AP poll. The Knights and Eagles meet Friday night in Connell.
Dayton-Waitsburg (5-1) broke into the 2B rankings at No. 10.
Washington Football Prep Poll
Class 4A
1. Camas (9)
6-0
90
2. Richland
6-0
76
3. Sumner
6-0
70
4. Chiawana
6-0
60
5. Skyline
5-1
56
6. Graham-Kapowsin
5-1
39
7. Lake Stevens
6-0
33
8. Gonzaga Prep
4-2
31
9. Woodinville
6-0
23
10. Monroe
6-0
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (9)
6-0
90
2. O’Dea
6-0
77
3. Squalicum
6-0
69
4. Ferndale
6-0
61
5. Peninsula
6-0
56
6. Lincoln
5-1
40
7. Kamiakin
4-2
39
8. Bellevue
2-1
22
9. Bonney Lake
5-1
17
10. Garfield
6-0
16
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
6-0
109
2. Tumwater (1)
5-1
91
3. River Ridge
6-0
77
(tie) Ellensburg
5-1
77
5. Prosser
5-1
62
6. Lynden
5-1
55
7. North Kitsap
5-1
43
8. W. F. West
6-0
28
9. Liberty (Issaquah)
6-0
27
10. Burlington-Edison
5-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pullman 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
6-0
110
2. Connell
6-0
98
3. Mount Baker
6-0
86
4. Montesano
6-0
78
5. Okanogan
6-0
62
6. Cascade Christian
6-0
58
7. Zillah
5-1
36
8. LaCenter
5-1
27
9. King’s
4-2
19
10. La Salle
6-0
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (9)
6-0
90
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
6-0
76
3. Liberty (Spangle)
6-0
73
4. Toledo
6-0
61
5. LaConner
5-0
51
6. Asotin
5-1
48
7. Adna
4-2
30
8. Lake Roosevelt
5-0
26
9. Rainier
5-1
11
10. Dayton-Waitsburg
5-1
9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tonasket 7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (9)
6-0
90
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
6-0
79
3. Neah Bay
5-1
71
4. Odessa-Harrington
5-0
65
5. Tacoma Baptist
6-0
49
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
