October 12, 2016 3:37 PM

Richland slips from top spot, Chiawana climbs in 4A football poll

The Richland Bombers’ reign atop The Associated Press Class 4A state football poll has ended.

The Bombers (6-0), who took the No. 1 spot after beating Skyline in the season opener, slipped to No. 2 in this week’s poll, released Wednesday.

Camas (6-0), which shared the top ranking with Richland last week, is the solo No. 1. The Papermakers got nine first-place votes and received 90 points to Richland’s 76.

Camas took control in the rankings by beating Skyview 31-9 in their Week 6 game. Richland beat Kamiakin 21-20 in overtime.

Both teams might need to watch out for Chiawana, which moved up a spot to No. 4 after its 48-0 victory over Southridge. The Riverhawks (6-0) got 60 points in the poll.

Chiawana entered The Seattle Times 4A power rankings at No. 10. Richland fell to No. 2 behind Camas.

Kamiakin (4-2) dropped a spot to No. 7 in the 3A AP poll after its loss to Richland. But the Braves stood pat at No. 7 in The Seattle Times rankings.

Meanwhile, 2A Prosser (5-1) held at No. 5 in the AP poll. The Mustangs inched up a spot to No. 6 in the Times rankings after their 50-0 win over Grandview.

Royal and Connell, both 6-0, remained 1-2 in the 1A AP poll. The Knights and Eagles meet Friday night in Connell.

Dayton-Waitsburg (5-1) broke into the 2B rankings at No. 10.

Washington Football Prep Poll

Class 4A

1. Camas (9)

6-0

90

2. Richland

6-0

76

3. Sumner

6-0

70

4. Chiawana

6-0

60

5. Skyline

5-1

56

6. Graham-Kapowsin

5-1

39

7. Lake Stevens

6-0

33

8. Gonzaga Prep

4-2

31

9. Woodinville

6-0

23

10. Monroe

6-0

11

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (9)

6-0

90

2. O’Dea

6-0

77

3. Squalicum

6-0

69

4. Ferndale

6-0

61

5. Peninsula

6-0

56

6. Lincoln

5-1

40

7. Kamiakin

4-2

39

8. Bellevue

2-1

22

9. Bonney Lake

5-1

17

10. Garfield

6-0

16

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (10)

6-0

109

2. Tumwater (1)

5-1

91

3. River Ridge

6-0

77

(tie) Ellensburg

5-1

77

5. Prosser

5-1

62

6. Lynden

5-1

55

7. North Kitsap

5-1

43

8. W. F. West

6-0

28

9. Liberty (Issaquah)

6-0

27

10. Burlington-Edison

5-1

9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pullman 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (11)

6-0

110

2. Connell

6-0

98

3. Mount Baker

6-0

86

4. Montesano

6-0

78

5. Okanogan

6-0

62

6. Cascade Christian

6-0

58

7. Zillah

5-1

36

8. LaCenter

5-1

27

9. King’s

4-2

19

10. La Salle

6-0

18

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (9)

6-0

90

2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

6-0

76

3. Liberty (Spangle)

6-0

73

4. Toledo

6-0

61

5. LaConner

5-0

51

6. Asotin

5-1

48

7. Adna

4-2

30

8. Lake Roosevelt

5-0

26

9. Rainier

5-1

11

10. Dayton-Waitsburg

5-1

9

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tonasket 7. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7.

Class 1B

1. Lummi (9)

6-0

90

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

6-0

79

3. Neah Bay

5-1

71

4. Odessa-Harrington

5-0

65

5. Tacoma Baptist

6-0

49

Others receiving 6 or more points: none.

