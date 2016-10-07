Chiawana near perfect in 48-0 win over Southridge

Steve Graff will be the first to tell anyone listening that there is no such thing as a perfect football game.
Yet the Chiawana coach may have seen his team play the closest thing to perfect on Friday night in a 48-0 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over visiting Southridge at Edgar Brown Stadium.
“I don’t think it was quite perfect,” Graff said. “There is no such thing as a perfect football game. But our guys played great defense, and our offense executed pretty well.”
Chiawana, which improved to 4-0 in MCC play and 6-0 overall, scored on its first six offensive possessions.
Mainly, it was the Andrew Vargas show. The senior running back — who had already rushed for 1,390 yards before the game even started — carried the ball 25 times for 253 yards. He also scored four touchdowns on runs of 27, 11, 27 and 26 yards.
Vargas continually took the handoff from quarterback Troy Simpkins seven yards deep, watched his offensive line blow open huge holes as he hit the line of scrimmage at full speed, then used his shifty moves and strength the roll up huge chunks of yardage.
“This whole season, we have held ourselves to a high standard,” Vargas said. “We’ve been doing (that same play) all the time. (Offensive coordinator) coach (Dave) Spray has that in his game plan. Every coach knows it’s coming.”
He praised the play of his front six blockers.
“Our line has improved so much this season,” Vargas said. “I try to show them as much love as I can. At the end of the season, I’ll have to buy them dinner.”
Senior Anthony Reisch, who has started on the offensive line for the past three seasons, loves his star running back in return.
“He’s awesome,” said Reisch, who broke his nose during the game and had it re-set. “And every game we try to get better.”
Graff likes what he sees.
“They did a good job knocking (Southridge) off the ball,” Graff said. “All of them have experience. The younger ones took their lumps last year as sophomores. But the majority of them will be back next year. That’s a good problem to have.”
Simpkins had two TD passes — one of 27 yards to Josiah Richardson, another of 11 to Hayden Carrasco.
But as good as the Riverhawks offense played Friday night, the Chiawana defense may have played even better.
Chiawana held the Southridge offense to just 37 total yards on 37 plays.
It was so good that star linebacker Caleb Weber had just a couple tackles because the front line — with six guys in the box — was making all of the plays.
“And that’s OK,” Weber said. “I just came in and would sweep things up.”
Linebacker Kai Ramos, who played on the line of scrimmage, had two tackles for loss and hurried Suns QB Mason Martin a couple of times into incompletions. Another linebacker, Wyatt Beaton, had three tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback sack. DB Nathan Phillips added four tackles.
“We had to do our job and put pressure up front on the line,” Reisch said. “It starts with us on the line.”
Trent Simpkins scored the Riverhawks’ other TD on a 31-yard punt return.
The Suns fell to 2-2 in MCC play, 3-3 overall.
“We’ll use this game as a teaching tool,” Southridge coach Keith Munson said. “We’ll look at the film from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Then we’ll move on.”
All the Suns have to do is finish at least second between themselves, Kamiakin and Kennewick to move on in postseason play in Class 3A.
“It seems you have to have a degree in quantum physics to figure out the playoffs,” Munson said. “We don’t want to worry about that now. We want to worry about things one play at a time.”
Linebacker Gavin Williamson led the Suns with seven tackles, while DB Derrick Gillespie added six tackles.
Southridge
0
0
0
0
—
0
Chiawana
14
20
14
0
—
48
SCORING PLAYS
Chi — Andrew Vargas 27 run (Ryan Lowry kick)
Chi — Josiah Richardson 27 pass from Troy Simpkins (Lowry kick)
Chi — Vargas 11 run (kick failed)
Chi — Hayden Carrasco 18 pass from Troy Simpkins (Lowry kick)
Chi — Trent Simpkins 31 punt return (Lowry kick)
Chi — Vargas 27 run (Lowry kick)
Chi — Vargas 26 run (Lowry kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sou, Zayid Al-Ghani 12-22, Mason Martin 14-4, Jordan Walter 2-2. Chi, Vargas 25-253, Ethan Garcia 3-27, Troy Simpkins 2-20.
PASSING — Sou, Martin 2-9-0-19. Chi, Troy Simpkins 5-7-0-69.
RECEIVING — Sou, Brycen Kelly 2-19. Chi, Richardson 1-27, Brayden Hirai 2-21, Carrasco 1-18, Trent Simpkins 1-3.
FIRST DOWNS — Sou 7, Chi 17. FUMBLES-LOST — Sou 2-2, Chi 0-0. PENALTIES-YARDS — Sou 3-35, Chi 6-61.
