2016 Week 6 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Mid-Columbia Conference
Lg
All
Chiawana
3-0
5-0
Richland
3-0
5-0
Kamiakin
2-1
4-1
Southridge
2-1
3-2
Kennewick
1-2
2-3
Walla Walla
1-2
2-3
Hanford
0-3
2-3
Pasco
0-3
0-5
Friday, Oct. 7
Hanford 13, Kennewick 7, half
Walla Walla 21, Pasco 0, half
Richland 0, Kamiakin 0, half
Chiawana 34, Southridge 0, half
CWAC
Lg
All
Ellensburg
4-0
4-1
Othello
4-0
4-1
Prosser
3-1
4-1
East Valley
2-2
3-2
Quincy
2-2
2-3
Selah
2-2
2-3
Toppenish
2-2
2-3
Ephrata
1-3
1-4
Grandview
0-4
1-4
Wapato
0-4
0-5
Friday, Oct. 7
Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Ephrata at Othello, 7 p.m.
Toppenish at East Valley, 7 p.m.
Ellensburg at Quincy, 7 p.m.
Selah at Wapato, 7 p.m.
SCAC East
Lg
All
Connell
3-0
5-0
Royal
3-0
5-0
Columbia-Burbank
2-1
2-3
Kiona-Benton
1-2
1-4
River View
1-2
1-4
Wahluke
1-2
1-4
Warden
1-2
1-4
College Place
0-3
1-4
Friday, Oct. 7
Connell at River View, 7 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank 34, Warden 27, half
Wahluke at College Place, 7 p.m.
Royal 36, Kiona-Benton 0, half
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference
Lg
All
Kittitas
3-0
4-0
Dayton-Waitsburg
3-0
4-1
Tri-Cities Prep
2-1
4-1
Mabton
2-1
3-2
DeSales
1-2
2-3
Liberty Christian
1-2
1-3
Lyle-Wishram
0-3
1-4
White Swan
0-3
0-5
Friday, Oct. 7
Tri-Cities Prep at Liberty Christian (Hanford HS), 7 p.m.
Kittitas 30, DeSales 7, half
Mabton at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.
White Swan at Lyle-Wishram, 7 p.m.
Southeast 1B
Lg
All
Garfield-Palouse
1-0
3-1
Sunnyside Christian
0-0
4-0
Colton
0-0
4-1
Touchet
0-0
2-2
St. John-Endicott
0-0
0-4
Pomeroy
0-1
3-2
Friday, Oct. 7
Sunnyside Christian at Touchet, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Clearwater Valley, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
St. John-Endicott at Colton, 7 p.m.
OREGON
5A Special District 1
Lg
All
Bend
3-0
5-0
Summit
3-0
4-1
Hermiston
2-1
2-3
Redmond
2-1
2-3
Pendleton
1-2
2-3
Ridgeview
1-2
1-4
Mountain View
0-3
2-3
Hood River Valley
0-3
0-5
Friday, Oct. 7
Hermiston 41, Ridgeview 0, half
Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
