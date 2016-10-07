High School Football

October 7, 2016

2016 Week 6 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Tri-City Herald news services

Mid-Columbia Conference

Lg

All

Chiawana

3-0

5-0

Richland

3-0

5-0

Kamiakin

2-1

4-1

Southridge

2-1

3-2

Kennewick

1-2

2-3

Walla Walla

1-2

2-3

Hanford

0-3

2-3

Pasco

0-3

0-5

Friday, Oct. 7

Hanford 13, Kennewick 7, half

Walla Walla 21, Pasco 0, half

Richland 0, Kamiakin 0, half

Chiawana 34, Southridge 0, half

CWAC

Lg

All

Ellensburg

4-0

4-1

Othello

4-0

4-1

Prosser

3-1

4-1

East Valley

2-2

3-2

Quincy

2-2

2-3

Selah

2-2

2-3

Toppenish

2-2

2-3

Ephrata

1-3

1-4

Grandview

0-4

1-4

Wapato

0-4

0-5

Friday, Oct. 7

Grandview at Prosser, 7 p.m.

Ephrata at Othello, 7 p.m.

Toppenish at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Ellensburg at Quincy, 7 p.m.

Selah at Wapato, 7 p.m.

SCAC East

Lg

All

Connell

3-0

5-0

Royal

3-0

5-0

Columbia-Burbank

2-1

2-3

Kiona-Benton

1-2

1-4

River View

1-2

1-4

Wahluke

1-2

1-4

Warden

1-2

1-4

College Place

0-3

1-4

Friday, Oct. 7

Connell at River View, 7 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank 34, Warden 27, half

Wahluke at College Place, 7 p.m.

Royal 36, Kiona-Benton 0, half

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference

Lg

All

Kittitas

3-0

4-0

Dayton-Waitsburg

3-0

4-1

Tri-Cities Prep

2-1

4-1

Mabton

2-1

3-2

DeSales

1-2

2-3

Liberty Christian

1-2

1-3

Lyle-Wishram

0-3

1-4

White Swan

0-3

0-5

Friday, Oct. 7

Tri-Cities Prep at Liberty Christian (Hanford HS), 7 p.m.

Kittitas 30, DeSales 7, half

Mabton at Dayton-Waitsburg, 7 p.m.

White Swan at Lyle-Wishram, 7 p.m.

Southeast 1B

Lg

All

Garfield-Palouse

1-0

3-1

Sunnyside Christian

0-0

4-0

Colton

0-0

4-1

Touchet

0-0

2-2

St. John-Endicott

0-0

0-4

Pomeroy

0-1

3-2

Friday, Oct. 7

Sunnyside Christian at Touchet, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Clearwater Valley, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

St. John-Endicott at Colton, 7 p.m.

OREGON

5A Special District 1

Lg

All

Bend

3-0

5-0

Summit

3-0

4-1

Hermiston

2-1

2-3

Redmond

2-1

2-3

Pendleton

1-2

2-3

Ridgeview

1-2

1-4

Mountain View

0-3

2-3

Hood River Valley

0-3

0-5

Friday, Oct. 7

Hermiston 41, Ridgeview 0, half

Bend at Summit, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.

Pendleton at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

