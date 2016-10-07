LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 6 Mid-Columbia high school football

Welcome to Week 6 of the high school football season. The big matchup tonight has to be Richland-Kamiakin at Lampson Stadium. Richland shares the No. 1 spot with Camas in this week’s Associated Press Class 4A state football poll, while Kamiakin is No. 6 in 3A.
Tale of the tape: The Bombers (5-0, 3-0 Mid-Columbia Conference) have the No. 3 offense and the No. 1 defense in the Mid-Columbia Conference, while the Braves (4-1, 2-1) are No. 4 in offense and No. 3 on “D.”
Tonight’s other MCC games are Southridge-Chiawana at Edgar Brown Stadium; Kennewick-Hanford at Fran Rish Stadium; and Pasco-Walla Walla at Borleske Stadium.
CWAC action this evening: Grandview at Prosser; Ephrata at Othello; Toppenish at East Valley; Ellensburg at Quincy; and Selah at Wapato. Ellensburg and Othello are both undefeated in CWAC play this season.
In the SCAC East, No. 2 Connell puts its undefeated record on the line at River View, while top-ranked Royal (5-0) hosts Kiona-Benton. Columbia-Burbank is at Warden, and Wahluke travels to College Place.
In the EWAC, Tri-Cities Prep visits Liberty Christian, DeSales heads to Kittitas and Dayton-Waitsburg welcomes Mabton. Meanwhile, Touchet will host undefeated Sunnyside Christian in the Southeast 1B opener for both teams.
Hermiston hosts Ridgeview tonight in Oregon 5A Special District 1 action.
When games go final, we’ll be updating our Week 6 standings with scores and records. We’re covering Richland-Kamiakin, Southridge-Chiawana and Kennewick-Hanford, and we’ll have a roundup later of box scores and highlights.
