Mid-Columbia football roundup: Richland pounds Pasco; Ki-Be earns first win of season

RICHLAND 47, PASCO 0: Paxton Stevens threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, and the Bombers defense pitched a shutout and threw some points on the board as well in an Mid-Columbia Conference rout at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Richland (5-0 overall, 3-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 4A, led 35-0 at the half. Stevens hit Alex Chapman for a 55-yard touchdown to open the game. He also connected with Josh Mendoza on a short TD toss, and Mendoza later returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Stevens was a sparkling 16-for-21 (76 percent) on the day, spreading his throws around to eight receivers.
Pasco (0-5, 0-3) mustered just 104 yards of total offense. Quarterback Keaton Stewart completed 7 of 23 passes for 44 yards with two interceptions.
Richland
21
14
12
0
—
47
Pasco
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
R — Alex Chapman 55 pass from Paxton Stevens (kick failed)
R — Stevens 15 run (Ben Stanfield run)
R — Josh Mendoza 4 pass from Stevens (Adam Weissenfels kick)
R — Parker McCary 8 run (Weissenfels kick)
R — Stanfield 15 pass from Stevens (Weissenfels kick)
R — Mendoza 22 interception return (kick failed)
R— Weissenfels 7 pass from Stevens (kick failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, Stevens 4-39, Victor Strasser 5-35, McCary 7-28, Stanfield 6-25. P, Deondre Hendrix 12-35, Efrain Farias 6-28, Keaton Stewart 4-8, Tre Collins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — R, Stevens 16-21-0-243. P, Stewart 7-23-2-44, Emilio Davila 1-1-0-(minus 5).
RECEIVING — R, Weissenfels 5-60, Ryan Piper 4-53, Chapman 2-73, Garrett Guffey 1-20, Stanfield 1-15, Mendoza 1-4, Kjarmo 1-15, Kristovich 1-3. P, Kael Stueckle 2-18, Seth Johnston 2-16, Izmael Mercado 1-3, Ryan Calveard 1-4, Jacob Sandoval 1-8, Christian Saens 1-(minus 5).
KIONA-BENTON 44, RIVER VIEW 18: Alex Maya scored three touchdowns to help the Bears pick up their first win of the season with an SCAC East victory over the Panthers in Benton City.
River View (1-4, 1-2 SCAC East) opened the scoring in the first quarter, but Ki-Be (1-4, 1-2) answered with fourth consecutive touchdowns — two by Maya — to take a 28-6 lead at the half.
Leo Gomez threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears, while Sam Hatfield ran for 88 yards and a touchdown.
River View
6
0
6
6
—
18
Kiona-Benton
0
28
8
8
—
44
SCORING PLAYS
R — Unknown
K — Tyler Perkins 35 pass from Leo Gomez (run failed)
K — Daniel Rizin 60 pass from Gomez (Sam Hatfield run)
K — Alex Maya 18 run (Rizin pass from Gomez)
K — Maya 9 run (run failed)
R — Unknown
K — Hatfield 2 run (Gomez run)
R — Unknown
K — Maya 67 pass from Gomez (Rizin run)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — K, Hatfield 17-88, Armando Reyes 5-42, Maya 12-78, Rizin 1-2, Gomez 9-(minus-10).
PASSING — K, Gomez 10-19-0-307.
RECEIVING — K, Rizin 5-175, Hatfield 1-(minus-2), Maya 2-87, Perkins 2-47.
WARDEN 48, COLLEGE PLACE 12: Robert Arredondo ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Cougars (1-4, 1-2) rolled to an SCAC East win.
Warden’s defense limited the Hawks to just 2 yards rushing and 32 total.
Axel Kehrein gave College Place (1-4, 0-3) some early hope, returning the kickoff after Warden’s first score 83 yards for a touchdown and a 6-all tie. He also caught a 15-yard TD pass from Miguel Moreno for the final score of the night.
Warden
12
8
14
14
—
48
College Place
6
0
0
6
—
12
SCORING PLAYS
W — Ro. Arredondo 8 run (kick failed)
CP — Kehrein 83 kickoff return (kick failed)
W —Ro. Arredondo 1 run (run failed)
W — Garcia 25 run (Visker pass from Skone)
W — Garcia 5 run (pass failed)
W — Richins 33 pass from Skone (Skone run)
W — Ry. Arredondo 1 run (pass failed)
W — Haworth 10 pass from Ry. Arredondo (Guerrera pass from Ry. Arredondo)
C — Kehrein 15 pass from Moreno (pass failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — W, Robert Arredondo 18-115, Kevin Garcia 5-79, Tanner Skone 9-39, Jonathan Jaime 4-21, Wade Visker 3-9. CP, Kyler Tiner 9-26.
PASSING — W, Skone 9-18-0-220, Ryan Arredondo 6-12-0-47. CP, Miguel Moreno 4-16-4-30.
RECEIVING — W, Adam Richins 7-159. CP, Axel Kehrein 2-18, Cameron Lindstrom 1-10, Cameron Marshall 1-2.
KITTITAS 20, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 14: Konnor Denhoed ran for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns, but the Patriots (1-3, 1-2 EWAC) fell short against the Coyotes at Hanford High School.
Tied at 14 at the half, Jerome Lael got clear of the defense and scampered 42 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give Kittitas the win.
Wesley Gibb ran for 224 yards and two scores for the Coyotes (4-0, 3-0).
Kittitas
0
14
6
0
—
20
Liberty Christian
0
14
0
0
—
14
SCORING PLAYS
K — Wesley Gibb 6 run (Bryce Anderson run)
K — Gibb 73 run (run failed)
LC — Konnor Denhoed 78 run (Noah Hayden pass from Mason Knode)
LC — Denhoed 4 pass from Knode (pass failed)
K — Jerome Lael 42 run (run failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — K, Anderson 8-6, Gibb 27-224, Lael 7-61. LC, Denhoed 22-195, Knode 5-25, Nico Shupe 3-16, Parker Stephenson 1-(minus-1), Eric Swanson 9-29.
PASSING — K, Anderson 1-17-1-3. LC, Knode 6-17-2-25, Denhoed 0-3-1-0.
RECEIVING — K, Gibb 1-3. LC, Denhoed 2-11, Trey Davis 1-15, 2-(minus-4), Hayden 1-3
TRI-CITIES PREP 32, WHITE SWAN 28: Bubba Valencia had 24 carries for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and he had two catches for 21 yards — plus a pick-six — as the Jaguars held on for a road win over the Cougars.
Tri-Cities Prep improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the EWAC with the victory over White Swan (0-5, 0-3).
HERMISTON 36, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 6: Andrew James threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one to lead the Bulldogs, who were up 36-0 in the fourth quarter before the host Eagles got on the board.
James completed 20 passes for 219 yards to lead Hermiston (2-3 overall, 2-1 5A Special District 1). Jonathan Hinkle had 16 carries for 95 yards.
Hermiston
6
8
14
8
—
36
Hood River Valley
0
0
0
6
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
Her — Brady Christiansen 8 pass from Andrew James (kick failed)
Her — Peter Earl 7 run (Ramirez pass from James)
Her — James 2 run (kick failed)
Her — John Henry Line 2 run (Ramirez pass from James)
Her — Tucker Salinas 18 pass from James (Ramirez pass from James)
HRV — Michael Jones 9 run (kick failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Her, James 9-73, Jonathan Hinkle 16-95, Earl 8-64, Wyatt Noland 1-15, Line 1-3. HRV, Jones 13-104, Brandon Rivera 2-(minus 4), Caden Leiblein 10-(minus 9), Christian Zack 1-(minus 7).
PASSING — Her, James, 20-34-1-219. HRV, Leiblein 22-27-1-163.
RECEIVING — Her, Christiansen 2-12, Ramirez 1-7, Salinas 3-39, Vaemu Ena 1-13, Jerry Ramirez 10-74, Joey Gutierrez 3-74. HRV, Dylan Peterson 2-20, Trenton Hough 2-25, Jones 8-60, Rivera 1-(minus 1), Zack 1-4, Connor Coerper 2-12, Tanner Wells 5-37, Dawson Neal 1-6.
