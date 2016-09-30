LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 5 Mid-Columbia high school football

End of the first quarter: Top-ranked 1A team Royal 35, Wahluke 0.
---
Kamiakin scores for the third time tonight against Hanford. Benson Smith’s 11-yard TD reception gives the Braves a 20-0 lead with 5:28 to play in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Mason Martin runs the ball in from 7 yards out, and Southridge leads Wa-Hi 14-0.
---
Gavin Willingham intercepts a Mitch Lesmeister pass, and Southridge gets the ball back against Walla Walla. That appears to be the sixth time Lesmeister has been picked off this year.
---
Paxton Stevens gets into the end zone, Richland succeeds with the 2-point conversion, and the Bombers are up 14-0 on Pasco with less than 8 minutes to go in the first quarter.
---
Kamiakin’s Jethro Questad scores again, this time from 9 yards out, and the Braves take a 13-0 lead over Hanford with 7:26 to play in the first quarter.
---
Prosser’s Tanner Bolt scores on a 5-yard TD run, and the Mustangs lead East Valley 7-0 with 6:51 to go in the first quarter.
---
With 6:30 to play in the first quarter, Southridge gets on the board against Walla Walla. Mason Martin hands off to Zayid Al-Ghani at the 1, and he helps give the Suns a 7-0 lead. Herald reporter Dustin Brennan says Martin was 4-of-4 passing for 48 yards on Southridge’s 73-yard drive.
---
Kamiakin also strikes quickly. On the Braves’ first play from scrimmage, Jethro Questad rumbles 54 yards for a TD, and Kamiakin leads Hanford 7-0.
---
Richland scores on a touchdown pass from Paxton Stevens to Alex Chapman, but the extra point fails. It’s 6-0 Bombers with 11 minutes to play in the first quarter.
---
We’ve already kicked off Week 5 of the high school football season. Kennewick hosted Chiawana on Thursday night, with Andrew Vargas scoring seven touchdowns in the Riverhawks’ 54-7 win.
Today, the Herald talked with Kennewick coach Bill Templeton about Thursday night’s game. Chiawana’s offensive line has helped clear a path for Vargas to score 22 touchdowns in five games this season.
“It’s a formidable task to stop those guys,” he said. “They’re very aggressive up front. First time I saw Vargas as a sophomore, he was playing JV, and he was turning heads then. He’s gotten faster and stronger since then. It’s gonna take a good team to shut them down.”
Chiawana hosts Southridge next Friday, while Kennewick visits Hanford.
Now, on to tonight’s games ...
Top-ranked Richland visits Pasco at Edgar Brown Stadium, while Walla Walla and its high-powered offense will take on Southridge at Lampson Stadium. Kamiakin and Hanford will face off at Fran Rish Stadium in the third Mid-Columbia Conference game of the night.
Prosser will look to rebound from last week’s loss to Ellensburg when it hosts East Valley, and Othello is at Grandview in another CWAC matchup.
SCAC East games tonight: Royal at Wahluke, River View at Kiona-Benton, Columbia-Burbank at Connell and Warden at College Place.
Tri-Cities Prep is at White Swan, and Liberty Christian visits Kittitas in EWAC action.
