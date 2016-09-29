High School Football

September 29, 2016 8:31 PM

2016 Week 5 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Mid-Columbia Conference

Lg

All

Chiawana

2-0

4-0

Richland

2-0

4-0

Kamiakin

1-1

3-1

Kennewick

1-1

2-2

Southridge

1-1

2-2

Walla Walla

1-1

2-2

Hanford

0-2

2-2

Pasco

0-2

0-4

Thursday, Sept. 29

Chiawana 26, Kennewick 7, half

Friday, Sept. 30

Kamiakin at Hanford, 7 p.m.

Richland at Pasco, 7 p.m.

Walla Walla at Southridge, 7 p.m.

CWAC

Lg

All

Ellensburg

3-0

3-1

Othello

3-0

3-1

East Valley

2-1

3-1

Prosser

2-1

3-1

Quincy

2-1

2-2

Selah

2-1

2-2

Toppenish

1-2

1-3

Grandview

0-3

1-3

Ephrata

0-3

0-4

Wapato

0-3

0-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Othello at Grandview, 7 p.m.

East Valley at Prosser, 7 p.m.

Wapato at Ephrata, 7 p.m.

Selah at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Quincy at Toppenish, 7 p.m.

SCAC East

Lg

All

Connell

2-0

4-0

Royal

2-0

4-0

Columbia-Burbank

2-0

2-2

River View

1-1

1-3

Wahluke

1-1

1-3

College Place

0-2

1-3

Kiona-Benton

0-2

0-4

Warden

0-2

0-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Royal at Wahluke, 7 p.m.

River View at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.

Columbia-Burbank at Connell, 7 p.m.

Warden at College Place, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington Athletic Conference

Lg

All

Kittitas

2-0

3-0

Dayton-Waitsburg

2-0

3-1

Tri-Cities Prep

1-1

3-1

DeSales

1-1

2-2

Mabton

1-1

2-2

Liberty Christian

1-1

1-2

Lyle-Wishram

0-2

1-3

White Swan

0-2

0-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Tri-Cities Prep at White Swan, 7 p.m.

Mabton at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Dayton-Waitsburg at Lyle-Wishram, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Kittitas, 7 p.m.

Southeast 1B

Lg

All

Sunnyside Christian

0-0

4-0

Colton

0-0

3-1

Pomeroy

0-0

3-1

Garfield-Palouse

0-0

2-1

Touchet

0-0

2-1

St. John-Endicott

0-0

0-3

Friday, Sept. 30

Colton at Elgin, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

Tekoa-Rosalia at St John-Endicott, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside Christian bye

Saturday, Oct. 1

Lummi at Touchet, 3 p.m.

OREGON

5A Special District 1

Lg

All

Bend

2-0

4-0

Summit

2-0

3-1

Pendleton

1-1

2-2

Hermiston

1-1

1-3

Redmond

1-1

1-3

Ridgeview

1-1

1-3

Mountain View

0-2

2-2

Hood River Valley

0-2

0-4

Friday, Sept. 30

Hermiston at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Bend, 7 p.m.

Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.

