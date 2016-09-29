2016 Week 5 Mid-Columbia football scores and standings

Mid-Columbia Conference
Lg
All
Chiawana
2-0
4-0
Richland
2-0
4-0
Kamiakin
1-1
3-1
Kennewick
1-1
2-2
Southridge
1-1
2-2
Walla Walla
1-1
2-2
Hanford
0-2
2-2
Pasco
0-2
0-4
Thursday, Sept. 29
Chiawana 26, Kennewick 7, half
Friday, Sept. 30
Kamiakin at Hanford, 7 p.m.
Richland at Pasco, 7 p.m.
Walla Walla at Southridge, 7 p.m.
CWAC
Lg
All
Ellensburg
3-0
3-1
Othello
3-0
3-1
East Valley
2-1
3-1
Prosser
2-1
3-1
Quincy
2-1
2-2
Selah
2-1
2-2
Toppenish
1-2
1-3
Grandview
0-3
1-3
Ephrata
0-3
0-4
Wapato
0-3
0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Othello at Grandview, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Wapato at Ephrata, 7 p.m.
Selah at Ellensburg, 7 p.m.
Quincy at Toppenish, 7 p.m.
SCAC East
Lg
All
Connell
2-0
4-0
Royal
2-0
4-0
Columbia-Burbank
2-0
2-2
River View
1-1
1-3
Wahluke
1-1
1-3
College Place
0-2
1-3
Kiona-Benton
0-2
0-4
Warden
0-2
0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Royal at Wahluke, 7 p.m.
River View at Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.
Columbia-Burbank at Connell, 7 p.m.
Warden at College Place, 7 p.m.
Eastern Washington Athletic Conference
Lg
All
Kittitas
2-0
3-0
Dayton-Waitsburg
2-0
3-1
Tri-Cities Prep
1-1
3-1
DeSales
1-1
2-2
Mabton
1-1
2-2
Liberty Christian
1-1
1-2
Lyle-Wishram
0-2
1-3
White Swan
0-2
0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Tri-Cities Prep at White Swan, 7 p.m.
Mabton at DeSales, 7 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at Lyle-Wishram, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Kittitas, 7 p.m.
Southeast 1B
Lg
All
Sunnyside Christian
0-0
4-0
Colton
0-0
3-1
Pomeroy
0-0
3-1
Garfield-Palouse
0-0
2-1
Touchet
0-0
2-1
St. John-Endicott
0-0
0-3
Friday, Sept. 30
Colton at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Tekoa-Rosalia at St John-Endicott, 7 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian bye
Saturday, Oct. 1
Lummi at Touchet, 3 p.m.
OREGON
5A Special District 1
Lg
All
Bend
2-0
4-0
Summit
2-0
3-1
Pendleton
1-1
2-2
Hermiston
1-1
1-3
Redmond
1-1
1-3
Ridgeview
1-1
1-3
Mountain View
0-2
2-2
Hood River Valley
0-2
0-4
Friday, Sept. 30
Hermiston at Hood River Valley, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Bend, 7 p.m.
Summit at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Redmond at Pendleton, 7 p.m.
Comments