Richland still No. 1, Chiawana rises, Prosser slides in AP football polls

The Richland Bombers still are the top-ranked Class 4A football team in Washington.
The Bombers (4-0 overall) received 105 points and seven first-place votes to remain atop the Class 4A Associated Press state rankings, released Wednesday. Richland defeated Southridge 26-10 last week in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Right behind the Bombers was Camas (4-0) with 103 points. The Papermakers tallied four first-place votes.
Chiawana (4-0) moved up two spots to No. 7, getting 45 points after beating Hanford 49-14.
The Riverhawks face Kennewick at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lampson Stadium, while Richland visits Pasco on Friday night.
In the 3A poll, Kamiakin (3-1) stood pat at No. 6 after its 56-6 win over Pasco.
Prosser (3-1) slid from third to sixth in the 2A poll after losing to CWAC rival Ellensburg 35-12. The Bulldogs (3-1) moved up from sixth to fourth behind co-leaders Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater, and No. 3 River Ridge.
In the 1A rankings, SCAC East teams Royal and Connell remained 1-2. Royal again got 110 points and all 11 first-place votes. Connell, also 4-0, received 99 points.
Touchet (2-1) held steady at No. 5 in the 1B poll.
In The Seattle Times power rankings, Richland remained No. 1 in 4A, while Kamiakin held at No. 7 among 3A teams. Prosser plummeted from third to eighth in the 2A rankings.
Washington Prep Poll
Class 4A
1. Richland (7)
4-0
105
2. Camas (4)
4-0
103
3. Sumner
4-0
86
4. Skyline
3-1
72
5. Gonzaga Prep
2-2
49
(tie) Graham-Kapowsin
3-1
49
7. Chiawana
4-0
45
8. Lake Stevens
4-0
37
9. Woodinville
4-0
22
10. Battle Ground
4-0
20
Others receiving 6 or more points: Olympia 7.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (11)
4-0
110
2. O’Dea
4-0
98
3. Squalicum
4-0
85
4. Ferndale
4-0
72
5. Peninsula
4-0
67
6. Kamiakin
3-1
51
7. Oak Harbor
4-0
35
8. Bellevue
0-1
32
9. Lincoln
3-1
29
10. Garfield
4-0
17
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (6)
3-0
114
(tie) Tumwater (6)
4-0
114
3. River Ridge
4-0
80
4. Ellensburg
3-1
73
5. Lynden
3-1
63
6. Prosser
3-1
59
7. North Kitsap
4-0
52
8. Burlington-Edison
4-0
43
9. W. F. West
4-0
14
10. Sedro-Woolley
2-2
13
Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 12. Liberty (Issaquah) 9. Clarkston 8.
Class 1A
1. Royal (11)
4-0
110
2. Connell
4-0
99
3. Mount Baker
4-0
84
4. Montesano
4-0
76
5. Okanogan
4-0
57
6. Cascade Christian
4-0
50
7. Zillah
3-1
41
8. Freeman
4-0
27
9. King’s
2-2
22
10. LaCenter
3-1
19
Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 9.
Class 2B
1. Napavine (11)
4-0
110
2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)
4-0
96
3. Liberty (Spangle)
4-0
88
4. Toledo
4-0
78
5. Asotin
3-1
65
6. LaConner
4-0
55
7. Adna
3-1
47
8. Rainier
4-0
21
9. Onalaska
3-1
13
10. Davenport
2-2
11
Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 9.
Class 1B
1. Lummi (10)
4-0
100
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
4-0
89
3. Neah Bay
3-1
71
4. Odessa-Harrington
3-0
70
5. Touchet
2-1
50
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 12.
