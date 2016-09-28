High School Football

September 28, 2016 5:11 PM

Richland still No. 1, Chiawana rises, Prosser slides in AP football polls

The Richland Bombers still are the top-ranked Class 4A football team in Washington.

The Bombers (4-0 overall) received 105 points and seven first-place votes to remain atop the Class 4A Associated Press state rankings, released Wednesday. Richland defeated Southridge 26-10 last week in Mid-Columbia Conference action.

Right behind the Bombers was Camas (4-0) with 103 points. The Papermakers tallied four first-place votes.

Chiawana (4-0) moved up two spots to No. 7, getting 45 points after beating Hanford 49-14.

The Riverhawks face Kennewick at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lampson Stadium, while Richland visits Pasco on Friday night.

In the 3A poll, Kamiakin (3-1) stood pat at No. 6 after its 56-6 win over Pasco.

Prosser (3-1) slid from third to sixth in the 2A poll after losing to CWAC rival Ellensburg 35-12. The Bulldogs (3-1) moved up from sixth to fourth behind co-leaders Archbishop Murphy and Tumwater, and No. 3 River Ridge.

In the 1A rankings, SCAC East teams Royal and Connell remained 1-2. Royal again got 110 points and all 11 first-place votes. Connell, also 4-0, received 99 points.

Touchet (2-1) held steady at No. 5 in the 1B poll.

In The Seattle Times power rankings, Richland remained No. 1 in 4A, while Kamiakin held at No. 7 among 3A teams. Prosser plummeted from third to eighth in the 2A rankings.

Washington Prep Poll

Class 4A

1. Richland (7)

4-0

105

2. Camas (4)

4-0

103

3. Sumner

4-0

86

4. Skyline

3-1

72

5. Gonzaga Prep

2-2

49

(tie) Graham-Kapowsin

3-1

49

7. Chiawana

4-0

45

8. Lake Stevens

4-0

37

9. Woodinville

4-0

22

10. Battle Ground

4-0

20

Others receiving 6 or more points: Olympia 7.

Class 3A

1. Eastside Catholic (11)

4-0

110

2. O’Dea

4-0

98

3. Squalicum

4-0

85

4. Ferndale

4-0

72

5. Peninsula

4-0

67

6. Kamiakin

3-1

51

7. Oak Harbor

4-0

35

8. Bellevue

0-1

32

9. Lincoln

3-1

29

10. Garfield

4-0

17

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

Class 2A

1. Archbishop Murphy (6)

3-0

114

(tie) Tumwater (6)

4-0

114

3. River Ridge

4-0

80

4. Ellensburg

3-1

73

5. Lynden

3-1

63

6. Prosser

3-1

59

7. North Kitsap

4-0

52

8. Burlington-Edison

4-0

43

9. W. F. West

4-0

14

10. Sedro-Woolley

2-2

13

Others receiving 6 or more points: West Valley (Spokane) 12. Liberty (Issaquah) 9. Clarkston 8.

Class 1A

1. Royal (11)

4-0

110

2. Connell

4-0

99

3. Mount Baker

4-0

84

4. Montesano

4-0

76

5. Okanogan

4-0

57

6. Cascade Christian

4-0

50

7. Zillah

3-1

41

8. Freeman

4-0

27

9. King’s

2-2

22

10. LaCenter

3-1

19

Others receiving 6 or more points: La Salle 9.

Class 2B

1. Napavine (11)

4-0

110

2. Northwest Christian (Colbert)

4-0

96

3. Liberty (Spangle)

4-0

88

4. Toledo

4-0

78

5. Asotin

3-1

65

6. LaConner

4-0

55

7. Adna

3-1

47

8. Rainier

4-0

21

9. Onalaska

3-1

13

10. Davenport

2-2

11

Others receiving 6 or more points: Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 9.

Class 1B

1. Lummi (10)

4-0

100

2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline

4-0

89

3. Neah Bay

3-1

71

4. Odessa-Harrington

3-0

70

5. Touchet

2-1

50

Others receiving 6 or more points: Tacoma Baptist 12.

