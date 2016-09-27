Mid-Columbia Conference stat leaders

Rushing
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Andrew Vargas-CH
112
1,149
15
10.3
Mitchell Lesmesiter-WW
79
786
9
9.9
Zayid Al-Ghani-SR
93
491
4
5.3
Jethro Questad-KA
51
341
5
6.7
Tayvonne Miller-HA
68
332
4
4.9
Ben Stanfield-RI
42
310
4
7.4
Deondre Hendrix-PA
77
309
3
4
Brennan Barberich-WW
48
276
8
5.8
Parker McCary-RI
45
233
4
5.2
Ronny Loomis-KE
33
217
0
6.6
Passing
Completions
Attempts
Yards
Interceptions
Touchdowns
Garrett Horner-HA
81
131
992
3
13
Paxton Stevens-RI
71
138
960
4
10
Zach Borisch-KA
62
103
874
2
12
Mitchell Lesmeister-WW
36
93
557
5
5
AJ Templeton-KE
47
89
533
8
4
Keaton Stewart-PA
54
120
516
2
1
Troy Simpkins-CH
29
50
514
2
5
Mason Martin-SR
29
45
373
2
3
Receiving
Catches
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Alex Chapman-RI
18
454
6
25.2
Joe Gauthier-HA
18
381
5
21.2
Benson Smith-KA
20
275
3
13.8
Isiah Brimmer-KA
18
269
5
14.9
Blake Loftus-KE
21
262
3
12.5
Jacob Sandoval-PA
19
233
1
12.3
Hayden Carrasco-CH
11
219
3
19.9
Brady White-HA
18
210
3
11.7
Darreon Moore-KA
13
192
3
14.8
Trent Simpkins-CH
12
186
3
15.5
Offense
Rush
Pass
Points
Yards/game
Chiawana
1,434
500
198
483.5
Walla Walla
1,262
564
180
456.5
Richland
606
974
168
395
Kamiakin
593
909
147
375.5
Hanford
358
992
140
337.5
Southridge
724
397
85
280.3
Kennewick
528
546
125
268.5
Pasco
347
511
25
214.5
Defense
Rush
Pass
Points
Yards/game
Richland
304
589
49
223.3
Chiawana
223
736
53
239.8
Kamiakin
702
282
35
246
Southridge
397
826
86
305.8
Kennewick
667
700
114
341.8
Pasco
855
591
146
361.5
Hanford
701
788
134
372.3
Walla Walla
779
894
151
418.3
