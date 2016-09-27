High School Football

September 27, 2016

Mid-Columbia Conference stat leaders

Through 4 games

Tri-City Herald news services

Rushing

Carries

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Andrew Vargas-CH

112

1,149

15

10.3

Mitchell Lesmesiter-WW

79

786

9

9.9

Zayid Al-Ghani-SR

93

491

4

5.3

Jethro Questad-KA

51

341

5

6.7

Tayvonne Miller-HA

68

332

4

4.9

Ben Stanfield-RI

42

310

4

7.4

Deondre Hendrix-PA

77

309

3

4

Brennan Barberich-WW

48

276

8

5.8

Parker McCary-RI

45

233

4

5.2

Ronny Loomis-KE

33

217

0

6.6

Passing

Completions

Attempts

Yards

Interceptions

Touchdowns

Garrett Horner-HA

81

131

992

3

13

Paxton Stevens-RI

71

138

960

4

10

Zach Borisch-KA

62

103

874

2

12

Mitchell Lesmeister-WW

36

93

557

5

5

AJ Templeton-KE

47

89

533

8

4

Keaton Stewart-PA

54

120

516

2

1

Troy Simpkins-CH

29

50

514

2

5

Mason Martin-SR

29

45

373

2

3

Receiving

Catches

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Alex Chapman-RI

18

454

6

25.2

Joe Gauthier-HA

18

381

5

21.2

Benson Smith-KA

20

275

3

13.8

Isiah Brimmer-KA

18

269

5

14.9

Blake Loftus-KE

21

262

3

12.5

Jacob Sandoval-PA

19

233

1

12.3

Hayden Carrasco-CH

11

219

3

19.9

Brady White-HA

18

210

3

11.7

Darreon Moore-KA

13

192

3

14.8

Trent Simpkins-CH

12

186

3

15.5

Offense

Rush

Pass

Points

Yards/game

Chiawana

1,434

500

198

483.5

Walla Walla

1,262

564

180

456.5

Richland

606

974

168

395

Kamiakin

593

909

147

375.5

Hanford

358

992

140

337.5

Southridge

724

397

85

280.3

Kennewick

528

546

125

268.5

Pasco

347

511

25

214.5

Defense

Rush

Pass

Points

Yards/game

Richland

304

589

49

223.3

Chiawana

223

736

53

239.8

Kamiakin

702

282

35

246

Southridge

397

826

86

305.8

Kennewick

667

700

114

341.8

Pasco

855

591

146

361.5

Hanford

701

788

134

372.3

Walla Walla

779

894

151

418.3

