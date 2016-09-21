Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week: Zayid Al-Ghani, Southridge football

Southridge senior running back Al-Ghani powered his way to 207 yards on 29 carries in the Suns’ 27-7 victory over Pasco to open Mid-Columbia Conference play last Thursday night at Lampson Stadium.
Al-Ghani scored the first two touchdowns of the game, on runs of 6 and 9 yards, to help the Suns (2-1, 1-0 MCC) take a 13-0 lead.
Al-Ghani has 411 yards on 69 carries this year for Southridge, which faces top-ranked Richland on Friday night.
Editor’s note: The Tri-Cities Athlete of the Week will regularly run each Thursday.
