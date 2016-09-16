LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 3 Mid-Columbia high school football

Trent Simpkins picks off Zach Borisch, and Chiawana gets the ball back.
---
Andrew Vargas breaks away for a 37-yard TD. Chiawana leads Kamiakin 21-0 with 9:27 left in the first half. The Riverhawks are dominating the Braves, who are No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 3A poll and No. 3 team in The Seattle Times power rankings.
Meanwhile, a Kennewick sack gives the Lions first down against Richland. Still 6-0 Bombers.
---
Royal scores again at home, and the Knights lead Warden 28-0 with 7:28 remaining in the first half.
---
At Fran Rish Stadium, Walla Walla leads Hanford 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.
---
Andrew Vargas rumbles in from 7 yards out, and Chiawana leads Kamiakin 14-0. It’s Vargas’ 10th touchdown of the year. And now, he has 152 yards on 13 carries.
---
End of the first quarter: Richland 6, Kennewick 0. The Lions are making this a game against the top-ranked Bombers at Lampson Stadium.
Meanwhile, Andrew Vargas breaks off a 57-yard run, and the Riverhawks have first-and-goal at the 7 against Kamiakin.
History lesson: The Braves held Vargas to 115 rushing yards last year in their 35-7 victory over Chiawana. Tonight, Vargas has 145 on 12 carries.
---
They’ve reached the end of the first quarter at Edgar Brown Stadium. Chiawana Riverhawks 7, Kamiakin Braves 0. The Riverhawks will have third-and-3 at the start of the second.
Some stat updates: Chiawana’s Andrew Vargas has nine carries for 67 yards. Kamiakin’s Jethro Questad has rushed five times for 35 yards.
---
Before the end of the first quarter, Royal scores another touchdown against Warden. It’s 21-0 Knights.
---
Walla Walla-Hanford update: Tayvonne Miller’s 41-yard touchdown run pulls Hanford to within 13-7 with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.
---
The Chiawana Riverhawks had a field-goal attempt, but the ball was tipped. Kamiakin gets the ball at its 36 with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter.
---
Time is winding down in the first quarter in Royal City, and the Royal Knights lead Warden 14-0 with 4:55 to go.
---
Chiawana draws first blood against Kamiakin. Troy Simpkins throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Carrasco on fourth-and-6 to give the Riverhawks a 7-0 lead with 8:49 to go in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Richland is up 6-0 on Kennewick. Royal leads Warden 7-0 with 7:33 remaining in the first.
---
Hi, everyone, it’s Week 3 of the high school football season. Can you believe it? We can’t.
Tonight is a big night in the Mid-Columbia Conference, highlighted by the Kamiakin-Chiawana clash that is beginning now at Edgar Brown Stadium. The Kamiakin defense has shut out its past two opponents. This week, it will work to contain Chiawana running back Andrew Vargas, who has 522 yards and nine touchdowns on the season.
We also have No. 1-ranked Richland visiting Kennewick and Walla Walla at Hanford.
In the CWAC, it’s East Valley at Grandview, Selah at Othello, Toppenish at Ephrata, Quincy at Prosser and Ellensburg at Wapato.
In SCAC East action, we have River View at College Place, Wahluke at Columbia-Burbank, Connell at Kiona-Benton and Warden at top-ranked Royal.
So settle in and follow our feed tonight. Looks like a good night for some apple cider.
