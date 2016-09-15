High School Football

September 15, 2016 9:57 PM

Southridge football team shines in MCC opener against Pasco

The Southridge football team opened Mid-Columbia Conference play Thursday night with a 27-7 win over Pasco at Lampson Stadium.

Zayid Al-Ghani rushed for touchdowns of 6 and 9 yards to help the Suns take a 13-0 first-quarter lead.

Southridge ended the half with a 20-0 advantage after Mason Martin scored on an 8-yard run.

Deondre Hendrix got Pasco on the board in the fourth quarter with his 11-yard touchdown run. Martin scored again from 7 yards out for the final score.

Southridge (2-1 overall, 1-0 MCC) had the ball for 18 minutes, 11 seconds, while Pasco’s time of possession was 29:49.

Pasco had 39 carries to Southridge’s 38, but the Suns outgained the Bulldogs on the ground 261-121.

The Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1) aired it out more, with 13 pass completions for 122 yards. Southridge had three completions for 39 yards.

Pasco

0

0

0

7

7

Southridge

13

7

0

7

27

SCORING PLAYS

S — Zayid Al-Ghani 6 run (Hunter Spiva kick)

S — Al-Ghani 9 run (kick failed)

S — Mason Martin 8 run (Spiva kick)

P — Deondre Hendrix 11 run (Mateo Jimenez kick)

S — Martin 7 run (Spiva kick)

High School Football

