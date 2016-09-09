Mid-Columbia football roundup: Kamiakin routs Lewis & Clark 42-0

Jethro Questad opened the scoring with a 62-yard run, and Champ Grayson followed with a 44-yard punt return as the Kamiakin Braves scored early and often in a 42-0 nonleague football win over Lewis & Clark on Friday night at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.
“Hats off to those kids,” Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin told the Spokesman-Review. “I know they were down, but they made us fight for every one of those 42 points.”
Zach Borisch threw for four touchdowns — two to Benson Smith. He also threw scoring strikes to Darreon Moore and Grayson.
Kamiakin rolled up 458 yards of offense and held the Tigers to a mere 155.
Lewis & Clark played with a short bench as several players were suspended for the game because of disciplinary issues.
Kamiakin
14
14
14
0
—
42
Lewis & Clark
0
0
0
0
—
0
SCORING PLAYS
Kam—Jethro Questad 62 run (Garrett Paxton kick)
Kam—Champ Grayson 44 punt return (Paxton kick)
Kam—Benson Smith 6 pass from Zach Borisch (Paxton kick)
Kam—Smith 13 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
Kam—Darreon Moore 13 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
Kam—Grayson 39 pass from Borisch (Paxton kick)
OTHELLO 55, EAST VALLEY 21: The Huskies took a 20-0 first-quarter lead and didn’t look back in their CWAC road win over the Red Devils.
DJ Guzman threw for 147 yards and four touchdowns for Othello (1-1 overall, 1-0 CWAC).
Huskies senior Reese Jones rushed 23 times for 180 yards, including TD runs of 5, 4 and 13 yards.
Othello
20
6
15
14
—
55
East Valley
0
7
0
14
—
21
SCORING PLAYS
Oth — Asai Villarreal 15 pass from DJ Guzman (Jose Chairez kick)
Oth — Trevor Hilmes 40 fumble return (kick failed)
Oth — Reese Jones 5 run (Chairez kick)
EV — Alex Hampton 2 run (Eduardo Juarez kick)
Oth — Jones 4 run (run failed)
Oth — Jones 13 run (kick failed)
Oth — Safety, Lucas Juarez tackled in end zone
Oth — Miguel Garcia 11 pass from Guzman (Chairez kick)
EV — Justin Stanfill 30 pass from L. Juarez (E. Juarez kick)
Oth — Hilmes 10 pass from Guzman (Chairez kick)
EV — Chase Oldam 26 pass from L. Juarez (E. Juarez kick)
Oth — M. Garcia 41 pass from Guzman (Chairez kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Othello, Jones 23-180, Hilmes 5-18, Isaiah Perez 1-8, Villarreal 1-(minus 2), Guzman 7-(minus 8), Bernabe Garza 3-(minus 8). East Valley, Hampton 12-61, Kenny Lewis 5-35, Derek North 4-36, L. Juarez 11-24, E. Juarez 1-4, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — Othello, Guzman 9-13-0-147, Sterling Roylance 1-1-0-48. East Valley, L. Juarez 15-24-0-210, E. Juarez 1-4-0-12.
RECEIVING — Othello, M. Garcia 2-52, Hilmes 2-37, Jones 2-27, Micah Giles 1-48, Villarreal 1-15, Roylance 1-10, Kyler Villarreal 1-6. East Valley, Seth Valenzuela 6-68, Stanfill 2-49, Hampton 2-36, Drew Davis 2-17, Nektarios Hagler 2-13, Oldam 1-26, Trystan Herzog 1-13.
ELLENSBURG 62, GRANDVIEW 0: Bryce Helgeson threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs made quick work of the visiting Greyhounds in CWAC action.
Grandview
0
0
0
0
—
0
Ellensburg
20
21
14
7
—
62
SCORING PLAYS
Ell — Brady Gibson 6 pass from Bryce Helgeson (Elliot Hougardy kick)
Ell — Nate Andaya 25 pass from Bry. Helgeson (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — Mason Sherwood 2 run (kick failed)
Ell — Bry. Helgeson 2 run (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — Jake Andrews 1 run (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — E. Hougarty 2 pass from Bry. Helgeson (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — Xander Orejudos 15 pass from Bry. Helgeson (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — Brady Helgeson 1 run (E. Hougardy kick)
Ell — Trace Townsend 2 run (E. Hougardy kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, not reported. E, M. Sherwood 7-68, B. Gibson 4-65, Bra. Helgeson 4-30, T. Townsend 6-25, Noble Engelstad 3-15, J. Andrews 2-11, Isaiah Scheffer 2-11, Bry. Helgeson 2-5, Corbin Coates 2-4.
PASSING — Grandview, not reported. E, Bry. Helgeson 13-25-0-324.
RECEIVING — Grandview, not reported. E, X. Orejudos 5-83, B. Gibson 3-68, N. Andaya 2-65, E. Hougardy 1-2, Spencer Conaway 2-91.
CONNELL 41, CHELAN 12: The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing home win over the Goats.
Brian Hawkins threw for three touchdowns and ran for scores of 35 and 13 yards as the Eagles took a 28-6 lead at the half.
Jaxs Whitby ran for a 36-yard touchdown and caught a 34-yard pass for another.
Connell will play at Kiona-Benton next Friday in the SCAC East opener for both.
Chelan
0
6
0
6
—
12
Connell
14
14
6
7
—
41
SCORING PLAYS
Con—Brian Hawkins 35 run (Luis Ramos kick)
Con—Jaxs Whitby 34 pass from Hawkins (Ramos kick)
Con—Ben Brock 3 pass from Hawkins (Ramos kick)
Che—Tanner Hendricks 40 pass from Bobby Anderson (run failed)
Con—Steven Kroontje 15 pass from Hawkins (Ramos kick)
Con—Whitby 36 run (kick failed)
Con—Hawkins 13 run (Ramos kick)
Che—Anderson 30 TD pass
STATISTICS
RUSHING — Che, Zach Burchett 17-67, #6 2-16, Julian Buyas 3-16, Anderson 2-7, #29 1-5, #34 1-1, Hendricks 1-0, Kai Clausen 1-(minus 1); Con, Whitby 19-150, Hawkins 4-62, Jarrod Tuttle 1-14, Brandon Chavez 2-11, Austin Smith 1-2, Robert Rae 1-(minus 3).
PASSING — Che, Anderson 18-30-0-254, Eli Jenkins 0-1-1-0; Con, Hawkins 13-23-1-187, Austin Smith 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Che, Hendricks 8-106, #6 4-71, Clausen 2-15, #5 2-14, Jenkins 1-6, Burchett 1-5; Con, Caleb Price 5-80, Kroontje 4-35, Joseph Salisbury 2-15, Whitby 1-34, Ben Brock 1-3.
NACHES VALLEY 25, RIVER VIEW 0: Sean Coyne threw TD passes of 54 and 30 yards and also reached the end zone running as the Rangers handed the visiting Panthers a nonleague setback.
Spencer Weatherby led River View with 61 total yards.
River View
0
0
0
0
—
0
Naches Valley
7
6
6
6
—
25
SCORING PLAYS
NV—Sean Coyne 12 run (kick good)
NV—Ryker Trip 54 pass from Sean Coyne (kick fail)
NV—Jarret Simmons 30 pass from Sean Coyne (kick fail)
NV—Josue Vavarro 25 run (run fail)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — RV, Spencer Weatherby 15-42, Kaden Lee 7-0, Kolton Anderson 2-46, Kody Hamlin 3-20. NV, Jared Navarro 8-17, Coyne 7-28, Jo. Navarro 9-33, Jett Black 4-22.
PASSING — RV, Lee 7-18-1—50. NV, Coyne 10-26-0—239.
RECEIVING — RV, Hamlin 3-31, Weatherby 4-19. NV, Kobe Kohls 3-31, Simmons 2-43, Tripp 4-144, Colton Lucas 1-55, Jacob Stohr 1-5.
LEWISTON 38, HERMISTON 13: Bengals QB Colton Richardson, a Big Sky Conference recruit, completed 27 of 37 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score as the Bulldogs took one on the chin in a nonleague road game.
Lewiston jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before Jonathan Hinkle scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter. But Hermiston (0-2) wouldn’t score again until the fourth with the game well in hand.
The Bulldogs’ Andrew James was 16-for-29 passing for 194 yards, but he was picked off twice.
Hermiston
0
7
0
6
—
13
Lewiston
21
10
7
0
—
38
SCORING PLAYS
L—Braeden Wilson 15 pass from Colton Richardson (Lane Grant kick)
L—Alex Light 3 run (Grant kick)
L—Richardson 9 run (Grant kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 2 run (Dayshawn Neal kick)
L—Troy Ahlers 7 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
L—FG Grant 25
L—Riley Way 8 pass from Richardson (Grant kick)
H—Tucker Salinas 65 pass from Andrew James (kick fail)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — H, James 13-67, Hinkle 12-15, Mitch Brown 3-10. L, Richardson 5-26, Levi Speer 4-18.
PASSING — H, James 16-29-2—194. L, Richardson 27-37-0—344, Kyler Fletcher 1-1-0—4.
RECEIVING — H, Salinas 4-108, Neal 3-47, Jerry Ramirez 5-20, Hinkle 2-4, Brown 1-2. L, Way 5-120, Keeshawn Clark 8-94, Light 7-47.
Comments