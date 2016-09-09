Pasco offense struggles in 20-2 loss to Davis

Von Phothisane was eating bananas like crazy on Friday night.
“I was cramping all game,” the Davis High junior running back said after rushing for 205 yards on 29 carries to drive the host Pasco Bulldogs bananas in a 20-2 nonconference football victory at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The game actually looked closer than the final score.
But coach Kevin Jolley’s offense couldn’t sustain a drive, as Davis kept Pasco out of the end zone all night.
In a move to keep Pasco running back Deondre Hendrix in check, the Pirates clogged the box — the interior line — with anywhere between six and eight players all night.
Hendrix finished with 21 yards rushing on 15 carries.
That forced Bulldogs quarterback Keaton Stewart to throw the ball. And the senior did well, passing for 114 yards. But he had to do it using rollouts to keep the blitzing Davis linebackers at bay.
“That’s their style of defense, putting six to eight people in the box,” said Jolley, whose Bulldogs fall to 0-2 and open Mid-Columbia Conference play Thursday at Southridge. “It makes it difficult for an offensive line. It makes it difficult for us. We knew the game was going to be won in the trenches.”
Jolley liked what he saw in Stewart.
“He does a good job on the run,” said Jolley. “He’s a little more accurate with his throws than I’d thought he’d be. So that’s good.”
Davis got on the board on its second possession, when Raven Bolin plowed into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown.
But that was all the Pirates could muster in the first half, as Pasco’s defense kept them in check the rest of the way.
And the Bulldogs defense came up with their 2 points, as defensive back Jose L. Cruz closed in on a screen pass from Raul Martinez to Isaac Pastrana. Pastrana fumbled the ball at his own 2, picked it up and went into the end zone, where Cruz brought him down.
“At the half we told the kids they were still in it,” said Jolley. “I mean, Jacob Sandoval made some great catches out there.”
It stayed 7-2 Davis through the third quarter, until Phothisane scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates a 13-2 lead.
From there, the Davis junior carried another nine times in the team’s final drive to run the clock down, and teammate Bolin plowed in again for a 3-yard score with 10 seconds remaining.
“I’ve never carried the ball that many times in a game,” Phothisane said of his 29 touches. “I’m definitely going to sleep well tonight.”
The Bulldogs got some good performances from the defense.
Defensive lineman Chris Pruneda and Cruz each had eight tackles (one for loss), and linebacker Francisco Tovar added six tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“We’ve just got to continue to fight,” Jolley said.
Defensively for Davis, defensive back Gusmaro Mendoza led the Pirates with seven tackles, one for loss, and three pass breakups. Defensive lineman Sam Grover added three tackles (all for losses).
Davis
7
0
0
13
—
20
Pasco
0
2
0
0
—
2
SCORING PLAYS
D — Raven Bolin 2 run (Enrique Castro kick)
P — Safety, Isaac Pastrana tackled in end zone by Jose L. Cruz
D — Von Phothisane 10 run (kick blocked)
D — Bolin 3 run (Castro kick)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — D, Phothisane 29- 205, Jorge Martinez 4-16, Bolin 2-5, Pastrana 1-3, Blayne Levene 1-2, Raul Martinez 3-minus 16, Team 1-minus 25. P, Deondre Hendrix 15-21, Jacob Sandoval 2-3, Team 1-minus 7, Keaton Stewart 6-minus 16.
PASSING — D, R.Martinez 11-16-0-65, Jesus Alvarez 0-1-0-0. P, Stewart 15-30-0-114.
RECEIVING — D, Pastrana 5-29, Tyerai Walker 2-16, Corey Ault 1-9, J.Martinez 1-8, Jonathan Villanueva 1-3, Phothisane 1-0. P, Sandoval 5-43, Hendrix 1-26, Izmael Mercado 3-17, Avery Burrows 1-15, Isaiah Gomez 2-8, Ryan Calveard 3-5.
FIRST DOWNS — D 15, P 8. FUMBLES-LOST — D 3-2, P 2-0. PENALTIES-YARDS — D 8-44, P 4-32.
