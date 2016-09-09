LIVE UPDATES: 2016 Week 2 Mid-Columbia high school football

With about seven minutes to go in the first half, Royal has taken a 20-7 lead over Zillah.
Over in Yakima, Chiawana leads West Valley 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Vargas — you know, the all-state running back — had a 40-yard TD run for the Riverhawks.
Early in the second quarter, East Valley cuts its deficit against Othello to 20-7. Meanwhile, the Ellensburg-Grandview game hasn’t reached the end of the first, and the Bulldogs lead 20-0.
At the end of the first quarter, No. 1-ranked Richland leads host Wenatchee 6-0.
Not a good night so far for the Hermiston Bulldogs. They trail Lewiston 21-0 with about four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Othello, hoping to rebound from last week’s season-opening loss to Connell, is looking just fine tonight. The Huskies lead East Valley 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Southridge trails Sunnyside 6-0 at the end of the first quarter in their nonleague tilt.
Ellensburg’s Nate Andaya catches a 35-yard TD pass, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead over Grandview late in the first.
With 3:37 remaining in the first quarter, Royal leads Zillah 13-7.
Around the horn ...
Garrett Horner’s 5-yard TD pass to Thomas Kitchens gives Hanford a 14-0 lead over Moses Lake with 9:36 to play in the first quarter.
Richland leads Wenatchee 6-0 at the Apple Bowl. Meanwhile, at Edgar Brown, Davis just took a 7-0 lead against Pasco on Raven Bolen’s 2-yard run.
In CWAC action, Grandview trails Ellensburg 7-0 with 6:41 remaining in the first quarter. In 1A, Royal is up 6-0 on Zillah.
It’s Week 2 of the 2016 high school football season, and judging from the polls and power rankings, the Richland Bombers are the cream of the state’s Class 4A crop.
Richland enters Friday night’s game at Wenatchee as the No. 1 team in the Seattle Times power rankings and Associated Press state poll. We’ll see how the Bombers do a week after knocking off Skyline at Fran Rish Stadium.
You can watch a live stream of the Richland-Wenatchee game, starting at 7 p.m., at ncwlife.com. The Bombers are coached by Mike Neidhold, who was named a Seattle Seahawks High School Coach of the Week along with Royal’s Wiley Allred.
Class 3A Kamiakin (No. 3 Seattle Times/No. 2 AP) travels to Lewis & Clark, while 2A Prosser (No. 1 ST/No. 3 AP) visits Toppenish.
In the 1A ranks, Royal — the No. 1 team in the AP poll — heads to Zillah. No. 2 Connell hosts Chelan.
In 1B action, AP No. 4 Touchet hosts Inchelium.
As far as games in the Tri-Cities go, your options are Davis-Pasco at Edgar Brown Stadium; Moses Lake-Hanford at Fran Rish; and Lyle-Wishram-Tri-Cities Prep at Chiawana High.
All of the aforementioned games are 7 p.m. starts except for Kamiakin-Lewis & Clark, which kicks off at 8.
