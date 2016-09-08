Kamiakin, Richland looking to parlay big wins into Week 2

The scoreboard showed the domination, and the stats were impressive, but when Kamiakin coach Scott Biglin and his staff took a look at the film from the Braves’ 44-0 win over Eastmont last Friday, they were less than pleased.
“It was funny,” Biglin said. “We got done with the game, and I was pretty pleased. But Sunday we watched the film, and we did a lot of bad things. We had this week to fix those things. Me and the coaches, we are such perfectionists. We did some good things — I’m not going to take that away from them. The kids watched the film and saw their mistakes. They expected to come in Monday and have a good time. They didn’t. Maybe I’m getting frumpy in my old age.”
The Braves, who are ranked second in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A poll and third in the Seattle Times poll, will take on Lewis & Clark at 8 p.m. Friday in Spokane.
“Every week seems to be a big week,” Biglin said. “We are excited to get back out there and play another game. Most people know it’s so early in the season and the polls are what they are. We have to prove on Friday night where we are at. We know it’s not college football where you have to have the No. 1 or No. 2 ranking to play for the title. The kids love it (the polls), and they are fun for the fans.”
The Braves used a combination of pass and run to ring up points against Eastmont. Quarterback Zach Borisch threw for 172 yards and four touchdowns, while Jethro Questad ran for 103 yards and one touchdown. Benson Smith and Isaiah Brimmer each had 63 receiving yards, with Brimmer hauling in two touchdown passes.
The Tigers, who were on the losing end of a 51-6 game to Lake City (Idaho) last week, gave up 404 yards on the ground — 230 yards and four touchdowns to Grant Clark.
“We know that playing any team in the GSL (Greater Spokane League), we are going to be in for a dog fight,” Biglin said. “We played Rogers last year and we won, but they gave us all we could handle. (Lewis & Clark) got beat last week, but they aren’t going to come out and get beat like that again. We just need to come out and do what we do.”
Part of that will depend on the offensive line. Though the Braves have size, they still have some young players up front. Biglin said there still is work to do.
“The line did a good job pass-protection wise,” Biglin said. “We are a one-hit wonder team. We got good contact, then stopped. We would like to see that line, which can be good and dominating, finish that block a little bit. Coach (Gilbert) Marquez put the kids on the sleds Tuesday for about 45 minutes, and they were gassed. They were happy to be at Lampson (Wednesday). There aren’t any sleds there.”
Richland at Wenatchee
The Richland Bombers finds themselves at the top of the Associated Press and Seattle Times 4A polls this week after knocking off former No. 2 Skyline last week.
But like Biglin, Richland coach Mike Neidhold doesn’t put a lot of stock in the polls.
“I think it’s nice to be recognized, but it doesn’t really mean much,” Neidhold said. “That is a few guys who don’t know us or what we are about, ranking us No. 1. We don’t take much stock in that. We still have our problems we have to fix. It’s nice for our school, but we have to take care of us.”
The Bombers will play at Wenatchee at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers dropped a 32-18 game to Southridge last Saturday at Lampson Stadium. Having played Friday, Neidhold and his staff took in the game.
“They had a hard time with Southridge,” Neidhold said. “They didn’t have a lot of guys on the sideline, which is unusual for Wenatchee. The team we saw Saturday at Lampson is not the team we will see Friday. We have a lot of respect for their program. To think they are going stumble around Friday night, that won’t happen. Wenatchee is a proud team, and they are going to give us a handful of trouble.”
Richland would like to get its run game on track this weekend. They manged just 110 yards between four players. On the plus side, quarterback Paxton Stevens threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns — two to Alex Chapman.
“We had a hard time running the ball, but that was because Skyline was really good,” Neidhold said. “There were so many great plays in that game, on both sides. We wanted to play someone who was really good, they were. We wanted someone to bring out the best in us, and they did. I was proud of how our defense played against a good team.”
Chiawana at West Valley
Andrew Vargas chewed up a lot of real estate against Moses Lake last Friday, racking up 234 yards and three touchdowns.
The Riverhawks will be back at it at 7 p.m. Friday against West Valley at Clasen Field in Yakima.
“They did a lot of good work this summer, and it paid off in our first game,” Chiawana coach Steve Graff said of his team. “Let’s hope it keeps paying off. We did play pretty good against Moses Lake. We didn’t have a lot of execution issues, and for the most part the defense executed well. Hopefully we can continue with that.”
The Riverhawks got a look at the Rams on video earlier this week, and Graff knows West Valley will try and shut down their run game.
“They are going to try and take him (Vargas) away, but we do a pretty good job up front,” Graff said. “We threw it 10 or 12 times last week, and we have some untested receivers that did a good job. But if they can’t stop our run, why should we?”
The Riverhawks saw a glimpse of the future in junior running back Tayden Jenkins last week, who scampered for 69 yards on two carries. Just the week before, Jenkins was wearing Pasco purple.
“He changed residences in the summer and moved into our boundaries,” Graff said. “He wasn’t aware. When you register for school, you have to give an address. The people at the district office noticed he should be at our place. He should play quite a bit this week.”
Games to watch
A majority of Mid-Columbia teams are on the road this week, but Davis will play at Pasco (0-1), and Moses Lake will be at Hanford (1-0).
Just an hour down the road in Walla Walla, the Blue Devils (0-1) will entertain Eastmont, while in Sunnyside, the Grizzlies will host Southridge (1-0).
Royal, the top-ranked 1A team in the Associated Press poll, will play at No. 4 Zillah on Friday. The Knights are coming off a 21-14 win over 2A Ellensburg, which is ranked No. 9 this week.
