Area’s best will hit the court 1 last time this weekend

Imagine Garrett Paxton lobbing in the rock to Riley Sorn for a two-handed flush to answer a 25-foot 3-pointer by Gonzaga-commit Brock Ravet. Or Oumou Toure and Talia von Oelhoffen trying to beat Marissa Cortes and Britnee Guerrero (players of the year in their respective conferences) on the give-and-go.

Scenes like that will be common fare Saturday when 60 of the top boys and girls high school basketball players from the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions get together for the SWX All-Star Classic at Kamiakin High School.

With teams divided between Yakima and Tri-City affiliations, the girls all-star game will tip off at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 6 p.m. All the action will be televised on SWX.

The game is a revival of the Media Classic started in 1994 by the Tri-City Herald and Yakima Herald-Republic, which was last played in 2015.

Both rosters are star-studded, expected to feature: Richland’s Sorn (MCC Player of the Year and two-time Defensive POTY); A.C. Davis senior Alexzander Delgado (Big 9 POTY); Davis senior Collin Kelley (Big 9 Defensive POTY); Kamiakin’s Toure (two-time MCC Girls POTY); Chiawana’s Alyssa Agundis (MCC Girls Defensive POTY); Selah’s Elijah Pepper (CWAC POTY); Prosser’s Cortes (CWAC Girls POTY); River View’s Aaliyah Anderson (SCAC East Girls POTY); Naches Valley’s Kobe Kohls (SCAC West POTY); Zillah’s Samantha Bowman (SCAC West Girls POTY); Kittitas-Thorp’s Ravet (EWAC POTY); and Tri-Cities Prep’s von Oelhoffen and Mabton’s Guerrero (EWAC Girls Players of the Year).

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) passes after scrambling to the floor for a loose ball during the Braves state regional win over Seattle Prep in Kennewick. The two-time MCC Player of the Year, Toure will be one of the leaders of the Tri-City girls team in Saturday’s SWX All-Star Classic at Kamiakin High School. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file

The teams will also have a wealth of all-conference talent from the local leagues. Each 15-player squad will be coached by current or former Columbia Basin or Yakima Valley coaches.

Tickets for the doubleheader cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Proceeds from the event go to the Kamiakin dance team and the Tri-Cities YMCA.