TC Prep girls got off to a good start at state. Then the second quarter happened

Tri-Cities Prep had a good thing going to start the game. The Jaguars had a 17-11 lead on Colfax and things looked good.
Then came the second quarter.
The Bulldogs went on a 21-9 run en route to a 65-47 quarterfinal victory over TCP at the 2B state tournament Thursday at Spokane Arena.
“We jumped out to an early lead, had a tough second and ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” Prep coach Joe Mackey said.
The Jaguars trailed just 45-37 after three quarters, but another big run by Colfax put the game away.
Talia von Oelhoffen led the Jaguars with 16 points and four rebounds, while Makenna Brandner added 14 points and Abby Boothe eight.
Carmen Gfeller had a game-high 32 points for Colfax, which has won 13 games in a row.
TCP (19-6) will be back on the court at 9 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game against Ilwaco, which dropped a 62-54 game to Saint George’s in overtime.
The best the Jaguars can finish is fourth.
TRI-CITIES PREP: Mak.Brandner 14, Ghirardo, Dickson 5, Boothe 8, Mad.Brandner, Monteon 2, White 2, Talia von Oelhoffen 16. Totals: 18-46 4-9 47.
COLFAX: Carmen Gfeller 32, S.Sakamoto-Howell 6, Kornish 3, Cai 13, Miller 3, T.Sakamoto-Howell 1, Riebold, Geier 6, Brown. Totals: 23-52 13-19 65.
Tri-Cities Prep
17
9
11
10
—
47
Colfax
11
21
13
20
—
65
Highlights — von Oelhoffen 4 rebs, 3 assts; Dickson 4 rebs; Cai 8 rebs; Gfeller 6 rebs, Geier 5 rebs.
