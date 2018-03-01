Richland boys announce presence at Tacoma Dome with win over Kamiak

More Videos

Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state 1:04

Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state

Pause
Garfield’s Jayla Howard reacts after hitting buzzer-beating 3 vs. Kamiakin 0:41

Garfield’s Jayla Howard reacts after hitting buzzer-beating 3 vs. Kamiakin

Seniors lead the way for Richland in state opener 1:55

Seniors lead the way for Richland in state opener

Benton County deputy updates Ki-Be gun rumor lockdown 1:25

Benton County deputy updates Ki-Be gun rumor lockdown

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation 0:25

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

Kiona-Benton City schools lock down over gun rumor 0:36

Kiona-Benton City schools lock down over gun rumor

Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river 0:21

Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river

Porter's Real Barbecue new Kennewick location 0:22

Porter's Real Barbecue new Kennewick location

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning 0:13

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning

Ryan Wagar scored 11 first-half points on 3 of 5 3-point shooting, and Riley Sorn had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the Richland high school boys basketball team's 72-42 win over Kamiak on Thursday in a 4A state tournament quarterfinal at the Tacoma Dome. The seniors spoke after the game about what led to the easy victory, and what they hope to accomplish at this year's tournament. dbrennan@tricityherald.com
Ryan Wagar scored 11 first-half points on 3 of 5 3-point shooting, and Riley Sorn had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks in the Richland high school boys basketball team's 72-42 win over Kamiak on Thursday in a 4A state tournament quarterfinal at the Tacoma Dome. The seniors spoke after the game about what led to the easy victory, and what they hope to accomplish at this year's tournament. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

High School Basketball

Richland boys announce presence at Tacoma Dome with win over Kamiak

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

March 01, 2018 06:32 PM

TACOMA

Riley Sorn had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, and Cole Northrop nailed three triples to score 22 points as the Richland High School boys basketball team smacked the Kamiak Knights 72-42 in a 4A state quarterfinal game Thursday at the Tacoma Dome.

Against a Kamiak team that had won eight straight coming in — the last two against 2017 state finals combatants Kentwood and Union — there was a shade of uncertainty over what to expect in the Bombers’ opening game of the tournament. But a 17-2 run in the second quarter to make it a 36-17 Richland lead set the tone for the rest of the game, and cued up what turned out to be an easy victory for the team that placed fifth at last year’s tourney.

Usually regarded for his defensive prowess, senior guard Ryan Wagar starred on both ends in the early going for Richland (24-1). He knocked down 3 of 5 3-pointers in the first half and powered home a two-handed flush to tally 11 points in the first 16 minutes, at the time the game-high. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

Carson Tuttle — the Wesco 4A Player of the Year and a Division-II Texas A&M-Commerce signee — led Kamiak with 14 points, but he hit just 4 of 20 shots, which was just fine for the Bombers. Earlier this season, the 5-11 senior scored 52 points in a loss to Capistrano Valley (Calif.) at a holiday tournament.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rounding out the starting five for Richland: Garrett Streufert dished out a half-dozen assists, and had eight points and seven boards; and Cody Sanderson added four points, four gives and four rebounds.

Richland will play Gonzaga Prep — which beat the Bombers in the District 8 championship game two weeks ago — at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Kamiak will take on Skyview at 12:15 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state 1:04

Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state

Pause
Garfield’s Jayla Howard reacts after hitting buzzer-beating 3 vs. Kamiakin 0:41

Garfield’s Jayla Howard reacts after hitting buzzer-beating 3 vs. Kamiakin

Seniors lead the way for Richland in state opener 1:55

Seniors lead the way for Richland in state opener

Benton County deputy updates Ki-Be gun rumor lockdown 1:25

Benton County deputy updates Ki-Be gun rumor lockdown

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation 0:25

Video: Student detained after Ki-Be gun investigation

Kiona-Benton City schools lock down over gun rumor 0:36

Kiona-Benton City schools lock down over gun rumor

Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river 0:21

Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river

Porter's Real Barbecue new Kennewick location 0:22

Porter's Real Barbecue new Kennewick location

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning 0:13

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning

Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state

View More Video