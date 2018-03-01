Richland boys announce presence at Tacoma Dome with win over Kamiak

Riley Sorn had 13 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks, and Cole Northrop nailed three triples to score 22 points as the Richland High School boys basketball team smacked the Kamiak Knights 72-42 in a 4A state quarterfinal game Thursday at the Tacoma Dome.
Against a Kamiak team that had won eight straight coming in — the last two against 2017 state finals combatants Kentwood and Union — there was a shade of uncertainty over what to expect in the Bombers’ opening game of the tournament. But a 17-2 run in the second quarter to make it a 36-17 Richland lead set the tone for the rest of the game, and cued up what turned out to be an easy victory for the team that placed fifth at last year’s tourney.
Usually regarded for his defensive prowess, senior guard Ryan Wagar starred on both ends in the early going for Richland (24-1). He knocked down 3 of 5 3-pointers in the first half and powered home a two-handed flush to tally 11 points in the first 16 minutes, at the time the game-high. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds.
Carson Tuttle — the Wesco 4A Player of the Year and a Division-II Texas A&M-Commerce signee — led Kamiak with 14 points, but he hit just 4 of 20 shots, which was just fine for the Bombers. Earlier this season, the 5-11 senior scored 52 points in a loss to Capistrano Valley (Calif.) at a holiday tournament.
Rounding out the starting five for Richland: Garrett Streufert dished out a half-dozen assists, and had eight points and seven boards; and Cody Sanderson added four points, four gives and four rebounds.
Richland will play Gonzaga Prep — which beat the Bombers in the District 8 championship game two weeks ago — at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Kamiak will take on Skyview at 12:15 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
