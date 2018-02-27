Tri-Cities Prep's Maddie Brandner talks about the team's first trip to state

More Videos

Porter's Real Barbecue new Kennewick location

Semi crash leaves Interstate 90 closed for several hours this morning

Bomb squad investigates suspicious device at Prosser High

Bomb scare shuts down Prosser High School

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies

Baby Fiona shows off speed in Cincinnati Zoo's hippo enclosure

Richland surgeon receives DOD Medal for Distinguished Public Service

She went viral cutting up her AR-15. See why she did it.

This beloved Pasco fixture is stepping down

These teens plotted to kill a classmate, say officials

The Jaguars will open state play Wednesday at 9 a.m. against White Swan
A security officer allegedly discovered a package outside of a building at Prosser High School and brought it to administrators. Suspecting it might be an explosive the school was evacuated and other schools were locked down.

Prosser Police officer Mark Cole releases preliminary details about a suspicious device discovered on the campus of Prosser High School. The Richland Bomb Squad responded and removed the device for further investigation. Students at the school were evacuated as a precaution during the incident.

Richland brothers Porter and Reed Kinney will be giving away free barbecue, sides and a drink when they open the second edition of Porter's Real Barbecue. Their expansion project of a new Kennewick location at 1022 N. Columbia Center Boulevard is scheduled to open March 8.

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wagon load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Deltona Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis presents the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service to Dr. Lewis G. Zirkle at a ceremony in Richland. In 1999, Zirkle founded SIGN Fracture Care International to manufacture and donate orthopaedic instruments and implants for use in developing countries around the globe. It is the highest award presented by the Secretary of Defense to a private citizen.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, recently showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page. It shows Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before propelling herself to the surface of the water.

Randy Harris speaks at the sentencing for Theresa Wiltse in Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick. Wiltse killed and kidnapped his wife, Sandra Harris, in November 2016. The former corrections officer will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the crimes.

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.”

Perfection is no longer attainable for the Richland High School boys basketball team, which suffered its first loss of the season last Friday to 23-0 GSL champion Gonzaga Prep, 56-53 in the District 8 championship game. But the Bombers (22-1) are chasing a title even bigger than that, of the state variety, and begin their quest for that distinction with a regional round matchup against the Big 9-champion Davis Pirates (20-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Chiawana High School. Both teams are already guaranteed spots in the state tournament next week at the Tacoma Dome, with the winner earning a bye to the quarterfinals, but the preliminary contest provides the Bombers with an opportunity to re-focus after the loss to G-Prep. "I think our guys are dialed in for that," Richland coach Earl Streufert said. "I think they're ready to just go and get back on the court and play against somebody again. Because that was a tough one up there last Friday."