Path to a state title gets clearer as Richland blows out Davis in regionals

Cody Sanderson made 9 of his 13 shots from the field and went 3 of 5 from deep for 21 points to help the Richland High School boys basketball team blow out the Davis Pirates 86-61 on Friday in state regional action at Chiawana. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

