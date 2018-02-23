More Videos

Cody Sanderson made 9 of his 13 shots from the field and went 3 of 5 from deep for 21 points to help the Richland High School boys basketball team blow out the Davis Pirates 86-61 on Friday in state regional action at Chiawana. dbrennan@tricityherald.com
Cody Sanderson made 9 of his 13 shots from the field and went 3 of 5 from deep for 21 points to help the Richland High School boys basketball team blow out the Davis Pirates 86-61 on Friday in state regional action at Chiawana.

High School Basketball

Path to a state title gets clearer as Richland blows out Davis in regionals

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

February 23, 2018 09:10 PM

After putting its first tick in the loss column in last weekend’s district championsip game, the Richland High School boys basketball team was looking forward to doing what it does best: running opponents out of the gym.

That plan came together pretty well on Friday night at Chiawana, as the Bombers (ranked No. 4 in the state’s 4A RPI) blasted the No. 5 Davis Pirates 86-61 in a regional round tilt that saw Richland lead by at least 20 points most of the way.

“We trusted all of our teammates and we just kept playing, and it felt really good,” said Richland junior Cody Sanderson, who knocked down 9 of 13 shots (3 of 5 from 3-point range) for 21 points. “It’s like a boost going into the playoffs, just gives us a little momentum, something to go off of. I think we’re gonna keep playing good like that, and I’m excited.”

The victory propelled Richland (23-1) straight through to the state quarterfinals, where it will meet a team to be named later at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Tacoma Dome. Davis (20-3) will play the winner of Saturday’s regional between Curtis and Bothell, at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Round of 12.

“I’m a fan of 16 teams being in the tournament and everybody getting the same number of games,” Richland coach Earl Streufert said. “But we’re on the other side of it this year, and it’s a benefit for you that you get an extra day of rest. But we’re gonna play a team coming off a win, and we were that team last year, so you’ve gotta be careful.”

With 6-foot-2 Ivory Evans-Kimble patrolling the middle of Davis’ zone for much of the night, Richland’s 7-3 center Riley Sorn imposed his will on offense, posting game highs with 24 points and 16 rebounds. He also swatted away seven shots.

“I could hear (former Walla Walla coach) Jim Thacker in my head yelling ‘throw the ball inside,’ every time down the court,” said Streufert, an assistant at Wa-Hi before he took the Richland job. “When you have an opportunity to throw it into a guy like him (Sorn) you have to take it, and I thought our guys were super patient and unselfish to make sure he touched it almost every time down.”

The rest of Richland’s Starting 5 was still able to shine on the stat sheet, with Garrett Streufert picking up a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, and Cole Northrop matching Sanderson with 21 points while adding with eight gives and three steals.

Alexzander Delgado led Davis with 19 points, and Collin Kelley had 17 points and seven boards. A lot of their production came after halftime as the Richland defense was staunch in the opening minutes, staking out a 24-9 lead after the first quarter.

“Their guards are good. They’re not real big, but they’re very good,” Earl Streufert said. “Kelley shoots the ball much better on the perimeter than he ever has. They put us in some difficult screen and slip situations we had difficulty adjusting to. ... But I thought our guys got squared away pretty well.”

Top-ranked Gonzaga Prep (24-0), which took the district crown from Richland a week ago, topped No. 8 Sunnyside in their regional game Friday, 80-44. If the Bombers and Bullpups win their first games at state, they will meet for a rematch in the semifinals.

DAVIS: Collin Kelley 17, Alexzander Delgado 19, Jose Reyes 12, Williams 4, Lee 4, Holland-Boone 3, Mendoza, Kimble 2. Totals: 23-65 7-9 61.

RICHLAND: Guice, Wagar 6, Cody Sanderson 21, Obermeyer, Garrett Streufert 10, McCullough, Mitchell 2, Cole Northrop 21, Volmer 2, Schuster, Riley Sorn 24. Totals: 36-63 8-9 86.

Davis

9

18

23

11

61

Richland

24

22

24

16

86

Highlights — D, Reyes 3x3 3pt, 7 reb, 3 stl. R, Streufert 13 reb, 13 ast; Northrop 8 ast, 3 stl; Sanderson 9x13 FG, 3x5 3pt; Sorn 10x15 FG, 16 reb, 7 blk.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

