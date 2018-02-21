Richland chasing history as basketball team begins state run

Richland’s Cody Sanderson (10), shooting a layup over Kamiakin’s Payton Flynn (15) during an MCC game earlier this season, starts at guard for the Bombers basketball team and also played wide receiver and defensive back for the school’s state title-touting football squad. If the 22-1 Richland boys basketball team wins a state title at next week’s tournament in Tacoma, it will be the first time a school has won WIAA 4A state football and boys basketball state championships in the same academic year. Noelle-Haro Gomez Herald file