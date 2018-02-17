Kamiakin vaults into 2nd at state gymnastics

Led by a fifth-place finish in the all-around competition by Abigail Winstead and Piper Polanik in seventh, the Kamiakin High School Gymnastics team took second among 1A, 2A and 3A teams Thursday in the state gymnastics championships at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall.
The Braves were fewer than seven points behind champion Holy Names, who scored 178.15 among their five qualifying athletes. Winstead scored 36.35 in the all-around, and Polanik 35.825. Southridge’s Makayla Hui was eighth with 35.625 points.
The success continued Friday in the individual competitions as Winstead was third in the floor exercise at 9.475, Hui took fourth in bars (9.250), and Polanik was fifth in beam (9.175).
