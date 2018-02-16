Wilson MCT
Wilson MCT

High School Basketball

Kennewick girls fall 1 game shy of regionals

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

February 16, 2018 05:14 PM

SPOKANE

Aspyn Adams poured in 27 points to lead the Mt. Spokane High School girls basketball team past the Kennewick Lions and into the regional round of state with a 62-45 victory in a loser-out game of the District 8 Class 3A playoffs on Friday at the Spokane Arena.

The Lions opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the game at 17-all, and actually led a couple times before trailing 26-25 at half. But it was all Wildcats for the final 16 minutes.

Alicia Oatis, a first team All-MCC selection this season, closed out her high school career with a team-high 12 points. She and sophomore Aislin Fiander fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Emma Main added 18 points for Mt. Spokane (13-10), which is projected to go on the road for a loser-out game during regionals next week, ranked No. 22 in the RPI entering the day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kennewick had plenty of highs in its first season under former CBC women’s coach Daron Santo, notching a 14-10 record — after going 5-14 last year — in a campaign that featured season sweeps over Richland, Pasco, Hanford and Southridge.

KENNEWICK: Davis 3, Ai.Fiander 7, Guich 6, McBee 6, Morfin 3, Madeline Gebers 10, Alicia Oatis 12.

MT. SPOKANE: Aspyn Adams 27, Emma Main 18, Carlsen, Maher 6, Powell 7, Allen 4, Nelson.

Kennewick

9

16

12

8

45

Mt. Spokane

17

9

22

14

62

Highlights — MS, Adams 6 3pt, 7x11FT.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

VIDEO: Riley Sorn breaks down Richland’s first meeting with Gonzaga Prep

View More Video