Kamiakin boys advance to regionals by downing Mt. Spokane in district title tilt

Garrett Paxton scored a game-high 20 points, including a couple of late free throws, as the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team successfully defended its district title with a 48-45 win over the Mt. Spokane Wildcats on Thursday at the Spokane Arena.
Ranked No. 13 in RPI, the Braves (17-5) will likely hit the road for their loser-out regional game next weekend. A win will advance them to their first state tournament since 2012 when they reached the semifinals.
Led by 17 points from Tyson Degenhart, the Wildcats rallied from down 45-33 at one point in the fourth quarter, but would trail by no fewer than two points in the closing minutes.
Champ Grayson added 11 points for Kamiakin and Jerry Twenge also had 11 for Mt. Spokane.
Never miss a local story.
The Wildcats will face Kennewick at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Spokane Arena in a winner-to-regionals, loser out game.
KENNEWICK 51, NORTH CENTRAL 49: Jenner Norwood scored 11 points and Ayoni Benavidez had 10 as the Lions survived and advanced in the 3A district playoffs with a win over the Indians (12-13) in a loser-out game at the Spokane Arena.
The win was a redemptive won for Kennewick as it fell to North Central 51-46 last week in a first-round matchup.
North Central’s Chris Regalado led all scorers with 17 points.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments