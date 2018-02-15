Family and hoops: Streuferts balance player-coach relationship with Richland’s success on the court

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:04 Rape suspect who tried to dodge cops appears in Franklin Superior court Pause 0:49 Fatal stabbing suspect Hector Orozco in court 1:32 Richland’s Garrett and Earl Streufert look ahead to Friday’s district championship vs. Gonzaga Prep 1:11 Southridge sending a school record 12 to Mat Classic 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 0:36 These Hanford girls are Taylor-made for victory 0:19 Rape suspect captured after chase across Tri-Cities 1:50 Police respond to school shooting at Florida high school 0:57 Fatal stabbing investigation by Pasco Police Department 0:13 Fight at Pasco party leaves one dead Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The undefeated Richland High School boys basketball team faces fellow unbeaten Gonzaga Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the District 8 4A championship game at the Spokane Arena. During a photoshoot with the Herald on Thursday, Bombers coach Earl Streufert and his son, Garrett, talked about the highly-anticipated matchup between two of the state's top teams. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

