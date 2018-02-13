Cartwright stars on both ends, Chiawana girls survive and advance vs. Richland

Kenedy Cartwright scored 18 points and pulled down a game-high seven rebounds to lead the Chiawana High School girls basketball team to a 53-36 win over the visiting Richland Bombers on Tuesday in a loser-out game of the District 8 Class 4A playoffs.
The Riverhawks (19-4, No. 13 in 4A RPI) will face the GSL No. 3 seed University Titans at noon Friday in a winner-to-regionals, loser-out game at the Spokane Veteran’s Arena.
Chiawana beat Richland twice during the regular season en route to splitting the MCC championship with Kamiakin. The team led by nine points at halftime in this one and steadily pulled away after intermission.
Clare Eubanks added eight points and four blocks for the Riverhawks while Kylie Thorne scored 11 points off the bench. Nicole Gall was Richland’s leading scorer, finishing with seven points.
The Bombers were the MCC’s No. 2 seed in the 4A playoffs, and finish the season with an 11-12 record under first-year coach Hayley Middleton.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
