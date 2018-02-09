MCC scoring champ joins the 1K club. His Richland Bombers are trying to go to 22-0

Richland’s Cole Northrop (24), trying to pass the ball around Kamiakin’s Garrett Paxton during their Jan. 6 meeting in Kennewick, scored 13 points in a district playoff win over University on Wednesday to surpass 1,000 points for his career. The Bombers host the Ferris Saxons at 6 p.m. Saturday in the district semifinals. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file