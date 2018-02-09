Kamiakin boys grit their way past Rogers in district semis

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Kamiakin boys top Rogers in district semis, now one game from state Pause 1:02 Popping the cork with Kennewick's newest wine venue 1:52 Winter Olympic Games: Opening Ceremony from South Korea 0:49 Opening ceremony's fireworks mark start of 2018 Winter Olympics 0:30 Miracle product eliminates turn signal traffic tickets.....but wait there's more 0:37 How the Olympics can get your kids moving this winter 0:29 Is this your urn? The Franklin County coroner is holding it for you 1:23 Father pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old Kennewick son 0:19 Video of emergency workers at rollover that trapped 2 kids 0:43 Super Bowl champion Eagles parade through the streets of Philadelphia Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Defense led the way for the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team in a 55-41 win over the Rogers Pirates in their District 8 3A semifinal game. Champ Grayson led all scorers with 16 points and Garrett Paxton had 13 in the winning effort. The Braves will try to repeat as district champs against the Mt. Spokane Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spokane Veteran's Arena. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

