Richland boys continue to roll, rock University in district opener

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire Pause 1:16 By The Numbers: 2018 Winter Olympics 0:47 Highlights from Richland Bombers boys basketball win over University 0:53 Chiawana soccer star ready to make her mark at the collegiate level 0:51 This Tri-City mom does it all including knocking people out 1:38 Enterprise Middle School student pleads innocent to school shooting threat 2:59 SpaceX successfully tests powerful Falcon Heavy rocket 0:19 Drake shoots music video at Miami Senior High 1:19 Dog trying to sneak pancakes starts house fire 2:27 Here are the best moments from the Super Bowl LII commercials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Richland High School boys basketball team beat the University Titans 79-44 on Wednesday in the opening round of the District 8 Class 4A playoffs. The Bombers host the Ferris Saxons at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

The Richland High School boys basketball team beat the University Titans 79-44 on Wednesday in the opening round of the District 8 Class 4A playoffs. The Bombers host the Ferris Saxons at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals. dbrennan@tricityherald.com