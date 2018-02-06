Davis steps up, leads Kennewick girls to district semifinals

Reilyn Davis had 15 points in a breakout performance, and Aislin Fiander and Alicia Oatis each added 13 to lift the Kennewick girls basketball team over the visiting Shadle Park Highlanders 59-36 on Tuesday in the opening round of the District 8 Class 3A playoffs.
The Lions (12-8) will hit the road to take on the top GSL-seeded Mt. Spokane Wildcats at 5 p.m. Friday in the district semifinals, while the Highlanders (3-18) will face elimination next week against either Kamiakin or North Central.
In a lockdown defensive performance, the Lions didn’t give up more than nine points in a quarter, after allowing 12 in the first, to steadily pull away for the win. Makenna Grier and Emilie Tangeman tied for the team high for Shadle Park with nine points each.
