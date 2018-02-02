Chiawana girls top Kennewick in regular season finale, split MCC title with Kamiakin

Macey Morales had 15 points, five steals and three assists, and Kylie Thorne came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting as the Chiawana High School girls basketball team earned a share of the MCC title with a 74-48 win over the host Kennewick Lions on Friday in the regular season finale.
Kamiakin (18-2, 13-1) is the other co-champion as it beat Pasco 85-57. The Riverhawks (17-3, 13-1) earned a season split against the Braves with a 67-60 win in Pasco on Jan. 26.
Kenedy Cartwright and Bailie Bunger each had 10 points for Chiawana in the win over Kennewick, with Cartwright adding four steals.
Alicia Oatis led Kennewick with 15 points and tied Madeline Gebers for the game-high of seven rebounds.
CHIAWANA: Macey Morales 15, Agundis 8, Pink 7, Eubanks 7, Kenedy Cartwright 10, Guzman 1, B.Thorne, Bailie Bunger 10, Burton, Kylie Thorne 16, Kaelber. Totals: 24-60 19-28 74.
KENNEWICK: Davis 5, Guich 2, McBee 2, Alex Morgin 10, Alicia Oatis 15, Av.Fiander, As.Fiander 5, Gebers 9. Totals: 17-44 11-17 48.
Chiawana
16
20
22
16
—
74
Kennewick
6
14
13
15
—
48
Highlights — C, Morales 5 stl, 3 ast, 6x6FT; Cartwright 4 stl; Thorne 6x6FT. K, Oatis 7 reb; Madeline Gebers 7 reb, 3 stl.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
