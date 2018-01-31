Hoops coaches want a say in the WIAA. This is how they plan to get their voices heard

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) drives past Seattle Prep’s S.J. Bracket during a consolation game of the 2017 3A WIAA girls state basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome. A bill in the state senate would require all high school state basketball championships feature 16 teams per classification, per gender at the state tournament site. Currently, 12 teams compete at each tournament. Patrick Hagerty Herald file