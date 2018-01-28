Basketball: Walla Walla boys give Richland a scare, but Bombers go to 18-0

Cody Sanderson scored 19 points and Garrett Streufert had 15 points and seven assists as the Richland High School boys basketball team steadily pulled away for a 75-58 win over the host Walla Walla Blue Devils on Saturday.
It was the first MCC game Richland (18-0, 12-0) has won by fewer than 20 points this season, and Walla Walla (11-7, 7-5) trailed just 37-32 at halftime. The Blue Devils fell to the Bombers 74-50 earlier this month at Art Dawald, which is now Richland’s second-closest conference game of the season.
Cole Northrop added 18 points for Richland, courtesy of an 8-fof-9 shooting effort from the foul line. He also handed out three assists.
Tyler Greene led Walla Walla with 13 points while Dylan Sullivan had a dozen and Taylor Hamada 11. The Blue Devils were able to hang around in large part because of their ability to defend the perimeter, holding the Bombers to a 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) line from 3-point range.
CHIAWANA 74, SOUTHRIDGE 63 (OT): Simon Lopez scored 26 points, making all nine of his free-throw attempts, and five steals to lead the visiting Riverhawks to an overtime win against the Suns in MCC action.
Tristan Smith scored 24 points, pulled down 11 boards and swatted four shots for Southridge. The Suns overcame a 43-27 halftime deficit to force OT, but got trounced 12-1 in the extra session.
KENNEWICK 60, PASCO 46: Jenner Norwood had 18 points to help the host Lions breeze past the Bulldogs in MCC play.
Moises Cuevas hit a game-high three triples to lead Pasco with 11 points. Isaiah Mendoza added 15 points for Kennewick.
ROYAL 63, CONNELL 58: Owen Ellis scored 20 points and Corbin Christensen had 18 as the host Knights won a close one over the Eagles in SCAC East play.
Royal (16-2, 12-0) clinched the league title with a 67-59 victory over Wahluke on Friday.
Silas Chase scored 25 points and Austin Smith 18 for Connell (10-8, 7-5).
WAPATO 64, PROSSER 63 (OT): Teegan Cox scored 18 points and Maljaars had 11 points and 11 rebounds, but the host Mustangs couldn’t take down the Wolves in OT in their CWAC showdown..
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 41, KIONA-BENTON 35: Wyatt Shafer scored 11 points and Reece Humphreys had 10 as the Coyotes went on the road to pick up an SCAC East victory in a defensive struggle.
Abe Rheinschmidt led Ki-Be with 12 points.
TRI-CITIES PREP 87, MABTON 47: Max Nelson stepped up to lead the Jaguars with 19 points and four of the team’s 25 steals in an EWAC win over the visiting Vikings.
Kobe Singleton and Logan Mercado each had 17 points for TCP. Singleton added five rebounds, five assists and a whopping eight pickpockets to his line, while Mercado had four helpers and four steals.
KITTITAS/THORP 103, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56: Nico Shupe scored 20 points, but the Patriots (10-7, 8-3) couldn’t slow an offensive onslaught from the Coyotes in an EWAC defeat.
Brock Raved led Kittitas with 32 points and Mason Landdeck had 30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CHIAWANA 53, SOUTHRIDGE 21: Clare Eubanks scored 13 points and was a behemoth on the defensive end as well, finishing with four steals and three blocks to lead the visiting Riverhawks to an easy MCC win over the Suns.
Emmee Ball led Southridge with eight points and five rebounds.
RICHLAND 68, WALLA WALLA 63: Nicole Gall scored 17 points and Hailey Stevens 11 as the visiting Bombers were able to hold off the Blue Devils for an MCC victory.
Meghan Yenney had 20 points with six 3-pointers in the losing effort for Wa-Hi.
KENNEWICK 47, PASCO 45: Alicia Oatis scored 21 points and the host Lions held off a rally to finish a season sweep of the Bulldogs in MCC play.
Mercedes Pesina led Pasco with a dozen points and Alyssa Montelongo had 11. Bella Gutierrez scored eight points and is now two shy of 1,000 for her career.
WAPATO 56, PROSSER 51: Marissa Cortes scored 23 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers and 10 of 12 free throws, but the host Mustangs couldn’t keep the Wolves from clinching the CWAC title.
GRANVDIVEW 79, QUINCY 30: Grace Meza scored 31 points and Michelle Ruiz had 16 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the host Greyhounds’ CWAC victory.
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 58, KIONA-BENTON 26: Ali Martineau led all scorers with 15 points and Jadyn Johnson had 14 in the visiting Coyotes’ SCAC East win over the Bears.
Nya Calzadillas led Ki-Be with 10 points.
TRI-CITIES PREP 46, MABTON 43: Maddi White got a floater to go through contact and made the and-one free throw with 11 seconds remaining, and Talia von Oelhoffen scored 24 points with four 3-pointers to lead the host Jaguars to a tough EWAC victory.
Britnee Guerrrero scored 18 points for Mabton. White and Emily Dickson each finished with nine points for Prep.
