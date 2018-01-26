Basketball: Kamiakin boys crash the boards in win over Chiawana

More Videos 0:49 Highlights from Kamiakin boys basketball win over Chiawana Pause 0:30 Kennewick woman in court for allegedly hooking up husband with teen girl. 1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco 1:37 Two men arrested in Richland for Pasco shooting death of Thomas C. Deleon 3:37 Meet the Mariners newest offseason acquisitions: Ryon Healy and Dee Gordon 1:15 Hanford High School honors Aaron Neary and Mac Tuiaea 0:55 Video: Kamiakin’s Alexa Hazel reaches 1,000 career points 1:23 State agency surveys Rattlesnake Ridge crack with drone 1:56 Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Led by Champ Grayson's 20 points, the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team went on the road to beat the Chiawana Riverhawks 70-42 on Friday in an MCC matchup. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Led by Champ Grayson's 20 points, the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team went on the road to beat the Chiawana Riverhawks 70-42 on Friday in an MCC matchup. dbrennan@tricityherald.com