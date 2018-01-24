Richland basketball still in national spotlight, but it has dimmed a bit

Despite a 16-0 overall record, the Richland boys basketball is ranked 18th in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings.
The Bombers, who are 10-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, slid from 15th to 18th last week.
The poll looks at strength of schedule, offense and defense. The Bombers, who have scored 1,276 points this season, are averaging 86 points a game, and have scored 90 or more points three times. They have limited opponents to an average of 44.6 points per game.
Richland first appeared in the poll during Week 3, coming at No. 21. The Bombers were ranked 15th the next three weeks before dropping in Week 7.
The Bombers are ranked fifth in the WIAA’s Class 4A RPI rankings.
