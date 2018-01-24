High School Basketball

Richland basketball still in national spotlight, but it has dimmed a bit

By Annie Fowler

afowler@tricityherald.com

January 24, 2018 05:04 PM

Despite a 16-0 overall record, the Richland boys basketball is ranked 18th in the USA Today Super 25 Expert Rankings.

The Bombers, who are 10-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, slid from 15th to 18th last week.

The poll looks at strength of schedule, offense and defense. The Bombers, who have scored 1,276 points this season, are averaging 86 points a game, and have scored 90 or more points three times. They have limited opponents to an average of 44.6 points per game.

Richland first appeared in the poll during Week 3, coming at No. 21. The Bombers were ranked 15th the next three weeks before dropping in Week 7.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bombers are ranked fifth in the WIAA’s Class 4A RPI rankings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison

    Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced former doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison

Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison 1:56

Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison
Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies
Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian 1:51

Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian

View More Video