Basketball: Paxton fills up stat sheet in Kamiakin boys’ win over Hanford

1:04 Take a look inside Carniceria 3 Pueblos new location Pause

2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

1:45 Chi Flores responds after jury finds him innocent of molestation charges

0:43 Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects

1:03 Dog in Eagles jersey steals fans' hearts after NFC Championship win

1:03 Philadelphia parties as Eagles make it to the Super Bowl

1:01 Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

1:01 See how they figure out how many homeless are in the Tri-Cities