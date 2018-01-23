Basketball: Paxton fills up stat sheet in Kamiakin boys’ win over Hanford

Garrett Paxton did it all, scoring 18 points, pulling down eight boards, handing out four assists and nabbing three steals to lead the Kamiakin High School boys basketball team to a comfortable 69-43 MCC win Tuesday over the visiting Hanford Falcons.
The Braves (13-4, 10-1) dominated in just about every statistical category. They turned the Falcons over 16 times while giving it away just seven times themselves. They won the boards 44-27. And they got good looks at the rim, outscoring Hanford in the paint 34-14.
It was a notably balanced scoring effort for Kamiakin as well, with Champ Grayson chipping in 14 points, Jim Mohlman 12 and Robert Pischel 10.
Connor Woodward hit a game-high four 3-pointers to lead Hanford (7-10, 3-8) with 20 points, and Blake VanderTop registered eight rebounds.
HANFORD: Horner 4, Gosney, Connor Woodward 20, Izquierdo 6, VanerTop 2, DeVine, Robinson 5, Sutey 4, Milliken 2. Totals: 18-50 3-5 43.
KAMIAKIN: Garrett Paxton 18, Flynn 4, Champ Grayson 14, Robert Pischel 10, Jim Mohlman 12, Reppe 5, Robinson 4, Nichols, Wendt 2. Totals: 27-63 11-19 69.
Hanford
14
10
8
11
—
43
Kamiakin
21
16
18
14
—
69
Highlights — H, Woodward 4 3pt; Blake VanderTop 8 reb. K, Paxton 8 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl; Payton Flynn 3 ast; Grayson 4 ast; Mohlman 7 reb, 2 blk.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PROSSER 54, GRANDVIEW 53: Marissa Cortes had a game-high 20 points with five steals and three assists, and the host Mustangs overcame a 38-31 deficit after three quarters to pull out a nail-biter in CWAC play.
Karina Fajardo and Michelle Ruiz each had 14 points for Grandview (6-11, 5-10), while Bailey Duis added 12. Brooke Wheeler nearly had a double-double in just 11 minutes for Prosser (15-2, 13-2), posting 12 rebounds and nine points.
