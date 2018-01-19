Basketball: Kamiakin girls pull away late against Kennewick

Oumou Toure erupted after halftime, scoring 19 of her game-high 25 points to help lead the host Kamiakin High School girls basketball team to a 72-47 victory over Kennewick on Friday, keeping the team unbeaten in MCC play with five regular season games remaining.
Alicia Oatis had 21 points to lead Kennewick, which trailed by just 11 heading into the fourth quarter, where it was outscored 24-10.
Alexa Hazel added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for Kamiakin.
RICHLAND 66, PASCO 37: Hailey Stevens paced a balanced scoring effort as she scored 10 points to help the host Bombers breeze past the Bulldogs in MCC play.
Jordyn Clark added nine points, and Laura Smith, Nicole Gall and Gracie Pierce each had eight for Richland. Maylie Martinez and Isabella Gutierrez each scored nine points for Pasco.
CHIAWANA 49, WALLA WALLA 39: Kenedy Cartwright had 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, and Macey Morales scored 10 points as well as the host Riverhawks held off the Blue Devils in a low-scoring MCC contest.
Meghan Yenney and Olivia Doepker each had eight points for Walla Walla, and Faith Hoe added 11 rebounds to her seven points.
HANFORD 58, SOUTHRIDGE 46: Mikayla Mars scored 11 points, Olivia Davis 10 and Sarah Ellis nine as the host Falcons picked up their first MCC win and leveled the season series against the Suns in MCC action.
Eight of Davis’ points came in the second quarter, which Hanford won 20-12 to take a 32-19 lead into intermission.
Emmee Ball had 16 points to lead Southridge and Bailee Ball added 11.
PROSSER 51, TOPPENISH 41: Marissa Cortes had 14 points, three assists and and six steals to lead the visiting Mustangs to a CWAC win.
Brooke Wheeler had a game-high 13 boards for Prosser.
CONNELL 70, COLLEGE PLACE 49: Heather Hawkins scored 20 points and Madison Smith 18 to lead the visiting Eagles to an SCAC East victory.
RIVER VIEW 67, ROYAL 55: Aaliyah Anderson led all scorers with 26 points and Devyn Holden added 18 as the Panthers went on the road to score a win in SCAC East action.
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 55, WARDEN 33: Jadyn Johnson had 25 points in the winning effort for the visiting Coyotes in SCAC East play.
TRI-CITIES PREP 70, DESALES 26: Talia von Oelhoffen hit five treys and sunk all six of her free-throw attempts for a game-high 41 points as the host Jaguars took down their EWAC foe.
WHITE SWAN 69, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 43: Katie Steele and Maddie Godwin each scored 11 points, but the host Patriots couldn’t overcome a 20-7 first quarter deficit in an EWAC contest.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RICHLAND 84, PASCO 26: Cole Northrop hit 8 of 10 shots to score 20 points, and also handed out four assists in another MCC win for the Bombers that was shortened by the running clock.
Ryan Wagar, Cody Sanderson and Garrett Streufert each added a dozen for Richland. Wagar had four steals and three blocks, Sanderson seven rebounds and four assists, and Streufert eight assists, while Riley Sorn had eight rebounds and four blocks to go along with his 10 points.
The Bombers made 11 of 18 3-pointers and hit all seven of their free throws.
Emilio Davila had 11 points and three steals to lead Pasco.
CHIAWANA 49, WALLA WALLA 47: Matthew Kroner scored 26 points, knocked down 4 of 6 3-points, had ten rebounds and three assists to help lead the Riverhawks to a come-from-behind MCC win over the visiting Blue Devils.
Poor shooting in the first half saw Chiawana trail 26-19 at intermission, but they heated up down the stretch.
Taylor Hamada led Wa-Hi with 19 points and Parker Likes added 10. Simon Lopez had five assists for Chiawana.
SOUTHRIDGE 71, HANFORD 64: Dante Ragsdale was an assist shy of a triple-double as he scored 18 points, pulled down 11 boards and handed out nine helpers to lead the visiting Suns to their second MCC win of the season.
Anthony Jackson added 17 points for Southridge and Sergio Midili a dozen, as both knocked down 3 of 6 3-pointers.
Connor Woodward scored 18 points for Hanford, which lost its fifth straight game to begin the new year.
TOPPENISH 75, PROSSER 57: Haden Hicks scored 19 points, but the Mustangs fell on the road in CWAC play.
CONNELL 69, COLLEGE PLACE 54: Silas Chase scored 22 points, Ridge Pauley had 16 and Austin Smith 10 as the visiting Eagles picked up an SCAC East win.
WARDEN 42, COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 38: Reece Humphreys scored 14 points in the losing effort for the visiting Coyotes in an SCAC East contest.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 75, WHITE SWAN 54: Nico Shupe had 22 points and seven rebounds, and Noah Olsen 10 points, eight boards and seven assists in the host Patriots’ EWAC victory.
TRI-CITIES PREP 59, DESALES 42: Kobe Singleton scored 25 points on 4 of 6 3-point shooting to go along with his four assists and four steals, as the host Jaguars topped the Irish in an EWAC contest.
