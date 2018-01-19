Another career night for Grayson, Kamiakin boys hang on for dramatic win

More Videos 1:10 Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick Pause 0:45 Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:46 Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:40 Take a look inside Lewis & Clark Elementary School's special choir practice 3:42 What to say and do if you think a teen is considering suicide 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 3:49 Worms found in a package of fish at Fresno Costco 0:11 Firefighters battle semitruck fire 3:23 Fresno ER patient didn't have to go far to ingest this disgusting bug 1:38 What happens when the government shuts down? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Grayson’s 28, defensive pressure allow Kamiakin boys to hang on against Kennewick Champ Grayson scored a career-high 28 points to help lead the Kamiakin Braves boys basketball team to a 65-62 victory over the Kennewick Lions on Friday at Kamiakin High School. After the game, Grayson discussed his improved play in the past two games, and how the team was able to hold off a late flurry from the Lions to clinch the top MCC 3A seed. Champ Grayson scored a career-high 28 points to help lead the Kamiakin Braves boys basketball team to a 65-62 victory over the Kennewick Lions on Friday at Kamiakin High School. After the game, Grayson discussed his improved play in the past two games, and how the team was able to hold off a late flurry from the Lions to clinch the top MCC 3A seed. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

Champ Grayson scored a career-high 28 points to help lead the Kamiakin Braves boys basketball team to a 65-62 victory over the Kennewick Lions on Friday at Kamiakin High School. After the game, Grayson discussed his improved play in the past two games, and how the team was able to hold off a late flurry from the Lions to clinch the top MCC 3A seed. dbrennan@tricityherald.com