Basketball: Wahluke boys win shootout over Connell, Ki-Be slides into 2nd in SCAC East

BOYS BASKETBALL
WAHLUKE 70, CONNELL 62: Ricky Cabrera hit five treys and went 11 of 15 from the charity stripe to score a game-high 38 points, and the visiting Warriors (10-2, 5-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter Saturday for a huge SCAC East win.
Silas Chase hit eight 3-pointers to lead Connell (8-6, 5-3) with 32 points and Austin Smith added 14. The Eagles led by two heading into the fourth quarter, but couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors, who scored 43 points in the second half.
Sergio Pineda added 16 points for Wahluke.
Never miss a local story.
KIONA-BENTON 64, RIVER VIEW 57: The Bears rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to top the Panthers and move a half-game ahead of Wahluke and Connell for second-place in the SCAC East.
Xavier Roman led Ki-Be (10-5, 6-3) with 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half, and Isaac Rheinschmidt added a dozen points and eight rebounds. Abel Khatthavong scored a game-high 30 points to lead River View (7-8, 2-7).
TRI-CITIES PREP 55, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 49: Stefan Geist scored 17 points and Kobe Singleton added 14 to lead the Jaguars to a tough road win in EWAC play.
It was a bounce-back win for Prep (11-1, 6-1), which went all out in a 68-60 loss to defending 2B state champion Kittitas/Thorp on Friday.
Noah Olsen led the Patriots (7-5, 5-2) with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Nico Shupe added 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RICHLAND 66, HANFORD 27: Nicole Gall posted game-highs with 14 points seven rebounds and three steals as the Bombers took care of business on their home court, never trailing in an MCC win over the cross-town Falcons.
Hailey Stevens added seven points for Richland (6-8, 4-4), and Haley Coleman nailed 3 of 4 3-pointers to lead Hanford (2-12, 0-8) with nine points.
RIVER VIEW 66, KIONA-BENTON 42: Aaliyah Valladeras hit four 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points and Devyn Holden connected on five triples for 17 as the Panthers (8-6, 5-3) took care of business on the road in SCAC East play.
Morgan Lowe led Ki-Be (1-13, 0-8) with 20 points, going 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.
COLUMBIA (BURBANK) 55, COLLEGE PLACE 16: Ali Martineau scored a game-high 13 points and Jadyn Johnson had 11 as the host Coyotes (13-1, 8-0) smacked the Hawks (3-10, 1-7) in an SCAC East contest.
TRI-CITIES PREP 61, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 56: Talia von Oelhoffen scored 36 points and the visiting Jaguars (9-3, 6-1) took down the Patriots in EWAC play.
Katie Steele had 23 points and Maddie Godwin 18 for LC (3-9, 1-6), which trailed 34-25 at the half but rallied to keep it close.
BOYS SWIMMING
BLUE DEVIL INVITATIONAL: Luke Matlock won the 50-yard (25.13 seconds) and 500-yard (6:04.66) freestyles, and swam a leg of the winning 200 medley relay team to help Walla Walla blow past Pasco and Chiawana in at Whitman College’s Harvey Pool.
Chiawana’s Elijah Ruiz was the lone visitor to win a race, touching the wall in 2:37.99 to take the 200 IM.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
Comments