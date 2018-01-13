Richland boys fill up highlight reel, basket in blowout win over Hanford

More Videos 0:57 Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School Pause 0:45 Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king 0:34 Mariner Moose helps heal spirits at Kadlec 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:17 Kennewick police release footage from officer-involved Hassan shooting 0:55 Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:00 Highlights from Kittitas/Thorp’s hoops victory over Tri-Cities Prep Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richland boys roll Hanford in cross-town MCC duel The Richland Bombers boys basketball team beat the Hanford Falcons 88-39 on Saturday in an MCC basketball at Art Dawald Gymnasium. Cole Northrop scored 24 points and Riley Sorn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the way for the Bombers. The Richland Bombers boys basketball team beat the Hanford Falcons 88-39 on Saturday in an MCC basketball at Art Dawald Gymnasium. Cole Northrop scored 24 points and Riley Sorn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the way for the Bombers. dbrennan@tricityherald.com

The Richland Bombers boys basketball team beat the Hanford Falcons 88-39 on Saturday in an MCC basketball at Art Dawald Gymnasium. Cole Northrop scored 24 points and Riley Sorn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the way for the Bombers. dbrennan@tricityherald.com